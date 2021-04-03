LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington sets Tennessee record in 800

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington set a school record in the 800 meter run at the Tri-Cities Track Classic on Saturday in Johnson City.
Arrington finished second to Science Hill standout Jenna Hutchins (2:13.65) in the 800 meteres with a time of 2:17.76. Arrington also won the one-mile run in 5:08.16.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise hits seven homers
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers slugged seven home runs in sweeping a doubleheader from Wingate by scores of 5-4 and 12-4.
Katie Russell and Megan Wilson went yard in the first game for UVa-Wise (10-15-1), while Sarah Barrett (twice), Kaylee Jones, McKenna Falwell and Kailey Huffman connected for longballs in the nightcap.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Erskine tops Tornado
The King University Tornado lost a pitching duel and a slugfest on Saturday.
King managed just five hits against Erskine ace Landon Denni in dropping a 1-0 decision in the first game, while the Tornado (10-16) allowed 13 hits in the nightcap.
Coker creams Cavs
Coker scored 29 runs on 32 hits in sweeping a doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 18-1 and 11-5.
Clay Taylor had two hits for UVa-Wise (4-20) in the first game, while Gabe Wurtz had three hits in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UVa-Wise loses final match
Limestone posted a 26-24, 25-20, 25-17 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which was playing its final match of the truncated spring season.
Former Abingdon High School standout Cassidy Farley led UVa-Wise (0-7) with eight kills and six blocks, while Bethany Smith (John Battle) had 12 digs and Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) slammed down six kills.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Roanoke rocks E&H
Emory & Henry College fell to 0-7 with an 8-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Roanoke.