LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington, Gibson win at Randy Smith Classic

Blevins finished as state runner-up last season and will try to move up one spot on the leaderboard at the VHSL Class 1 state tourney on Oct. 11, which will also be held at the Olde Mill.

Reece Vaught (91) of GW also qualified for the state tournament. The Maroons failed to make it out of the Mountain Empire District tournament as a team.

Giles (349) and Galax (363) took the top two team spots in reaching the state tournament. Walker Gillespie led Giles with a 76.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise promotes Stinson

Blake Stinson has been promoted from student-assistant to assistant coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

A Honaker High School graduate, Stinson started his student assistant position in 2019 on Blake Mellinger’s staff at UVa-Wise and graduated from the school in May.

Stinson also played baseball for the Highland Cavaliers.

He was a multi-sport star at Honaker and was a star point guard for the Tigers.

PREP BASKETBALL

Bob Johnson tribute event announced