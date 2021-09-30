LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington, Gibson win at Randy Smith Classic

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Arrington, Gibson win at Randy Smith Classic
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington and Castlewood’s Adam Gibson were victorious at Thursday’s Randy Smith Classic cross country meet at Sugar Hollow Park.
Arrington crossed the finish line in 19:11.4 to win the girls race, easily outdistancing runner-up Maggie Bellamy of David Crockett. Bellamy finished the event in 19:19.2
Gibson prevailed in 16:36.7 in the boys race as he finished ahead of Region 1D rival Kaleb Elswick from Grundy. Elswick finished in 16:41.3.
Lebanon nipped Union, 91-90, to win the boys team title in a thrilling finish.
David Crockett was the girls team champ with 50 points, while Tennessee High was runner-up with a score of 84.
PREP GOLF
Blevins wins Region 1C individual title
George Wythe will not be able to defend the VHSL state team title it won the previous three seasons, but the Maroons are very much in the running to crown another individual champ.
Benson Blevins of the Maroons shot a three-under par 69 to earn medalist honors by seven strokes at Thursday’s VHSL Region 1C tournament at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Blevins finished as state runner-up last season and will try to move up one spot on the leaderboard at the VHSL Class 1 state tourney on Oct. 11, which will also be held at the Olde Mill.
Reece Vaught (91) of GW also qualified for the state tournament. The Maroons failed to make it out of the Mountain Empire District tournament as a team.
Giles (349) and Galax (363) took the top two team spots in reaching the state tournament. Walker Gillespie led Giles with a 76.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise promotes Stinson
Blake Stinson has been promoted from student-assistant to assistant coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
A Honaker High School graduate, Stinson started his student assistant position in 2019 on Blake Mellinger’s staff at UVa-Wise and graduated from the school in May.
Stinson also played baseball for the Highland Cavaliers.
He was a multi-sport star at Honaker and was a star point guard for the Tigers.
PREP BASKETBALL
Bob Johnson tribute event announced
The Bob Johnson Classic boys basketball tournament has been set for Dec. 18 at Lord Botetourt High School.
All the games will feature a head coach that played basketball at Emory & Henry. The schedule will feature John Battle vs. Altavista, Goochland vs. Narrows, Hickory vs. Fluvanna, Monacan vs. Lord Botetourt, and Liberty Christian vs. Parry McCluer.
Altavista advanced to the 2021 Class 1 state finals under Casey Johnson, the son of longtime E&H men’s basketball coach Bob Johnson. According to organizers, the tournament is designed to honor the legacy of Johnson.