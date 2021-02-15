 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington fares well in state track meet
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington fares well in state track meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ts

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington posted a pair of top-five finishes on Monday during the Tennessee State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Arrington placed third in the two-mile with a time of 11:00.82 and clocked in at 5:09.70 in finishing fourth in the one-mile run.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradford commits to Tusculum

Sullivan East High School standout Ethan Bradford has verbally committed to play for NCAA Division II Tusculum University.

The guard made his announcement via Twitter on Monday. Bradford has been a top scorer this season for East, which won the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jordan earns Conference Carolinas honor

King University redshirt freshman Connor Jordan has been selected as the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week.

The Morristown East High School graduate had nine steals in two games last week against Chowan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Riddell to start at ETSU

East Tennessee State University coach Randy Sanders announced on Monday that redshirt freshman Tyler Riddell will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers when they open the season on Saturday.

The Tampa, Florida, native was 17-of-33 for 193 yards and one touchdown in four games last season, while rushing for 23 yards on 13 carries.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Cunningham leads ETSU to win

Olivia Cunningham’s 14-kill, 12-dig performance helped East Tennessee State take a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over UNC Greensboro as the Buccaneers improved to 4-0.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High
Sports News

TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

“ I told my girls we had nothing to lose,” Tyrone Smith said. “It didn’t matter about records. Everybody is zero-and-zero at this point and they proved it tonight. This was for our community. Volunteer has always been the laughingstock of everything and they always give us last place, but they’re going to put some respect on our name now.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts