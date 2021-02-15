LOCAL BRIEFS: Arrington fares well in state track meet

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington posted a pair of top-five finishes on Monday during the Tennessee State High School Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Arrington placed third in the two-mile with a time of 11:00.82 and clocked in at 5:09.70 in finishing fourth in the one-mile run.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradford commits to Tusculum
Sullivan East High School standout Ethan Bradford has verbally committed to play for NCAA Division II Tusculum University.
The guard made his announcement via Twitter on Monday. Bradford has been a top scorer this season for East, which won the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Jordan earns Conference Carolinas honor
King University redshirt freshman Connor Jordan has been selected as the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week.
The Morristown East High School graduate had nine steals in two games last week against Chowan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Riddell to start at ETSU
East Tennessee State University coach Randy Sanders announced on Monday that redshirt freshman Tyler Riddell will start at quarterback for the Buccaneers when they open the season on Saturday.
The Tampa, Florida, native was 17-of-33 for 193 yards and one touchdown in four games last season, while rushing for 23 yards on 13 carries.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cunningham leads ETSU to win
Olivia Cunningham’s 14-kill, 12-dig performance helped East Tennessee State take a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over UNC Greensboro as the Buccaneers improved to 4-0.
