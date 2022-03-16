LOCAL BRIEFS: Area sports writer dies

PREP SPORTS
Area sports writer dies
Bill Lane, one of the most popular and accomplished sports writers in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, died on Tuesday night at the age of 79.
Lane worked for the Bristol Virginia-Tennessean – the city’s evening paper from early-1965 to March 1966 – but spent the rest of his 50-year career chronicling achievements of athletes for the Kingsport Times-News. He retired in 2012.
Lane was a 1960 graduate of Gate City High School.
PRO BASKETBALL
McClung finishes with double-double
Mac McClung (Gate City) had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday night in their 114-106 G League victory over the Iowa Wolves.
The 6-foot-2 rookie guard’s stat line also included five assists and three turnovers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King, E&H split twinbill
Camryn Haag doubled and drove in two runs and Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts worked out of a late jam to help King defeat Emory & Henry 6-5 to secure a split of a non-conference doubleheader.
Emory & Henry (13-10) won the opener 3-2, keyed by a fourth inning solo home run by Kendall Varner and four-hit pitching by Avery Adkins, who struck out eight and walked just one in seven innings. Carly Turner produced King’s lone runs with a two-run first inning home run.
Samantha Helms added two hits, including a double, and scored twice for King (16-8) in the nightcap. Patrick Henry graduate Julia Street and drove in two runs for the Wasps.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wasps secure split with Big Blues
Jackson Lancaster and Triston Hensley drove in a run apiece in the top of the seventh inning to lift Emory & Henry to an 8-6 opening game win over Bluefield State at Bowen Field.
Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Wasps. Ben Williams drove in two runs and also struck out two of three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
Bluefield State won 13-6 in the second game. Jared Foley had three hits and Milhorn added two more for the Wasps (4-11). The Big Blues hit four home runs in the finale.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders curse Tornado
Joshua Kim had 13 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 27 assists, but King dropped a 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 Conference Carolinas decision at North Greenville.
JT Deppe added nine kills and Suetonius Harris had seven kills for the Tornado (9-10, 5-3).