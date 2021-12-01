LOCAL BRIEFS: Arby's Classic passes for sale

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Arby’s Classic passes on sale

Tournament passes for the 38th Annual Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall are now on sale.

Passes are $50, which include all 30 games, in addition to the slam dunk and 3-point contests.

Tournament officials considers to possibly be the most talented field ever for the event.

Passes are available at online at https://arbysclassic.net/. Call (423) 652-9361 for more information.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Blazers run past ETSU

KJ Buffen tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Alabama-Birmingham to a 70-57 non-conference home win over ETSU. Quan Jackson added 13 points and Jordan Walker had 12 for the Blazers.

Lederrius Brewer led the Buccaneers (5-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan and Mohab Yasser added eight points each in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thompson scores 9 in ETSU loss