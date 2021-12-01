 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Arby's Classic passes for sale
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Arby's Classic passes for sale

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rim Logo

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Arby’s Classic passes on sale

Tournament passes for the 38th Annual Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall are now on sale.

Passes are $50, which include all 30 games, in addition to the slam dunk and 3-point contests.

Tournament officials considers to possibly be the most talented field ever for the event.

Passes are available at online at https://arbysclassic.net/. Call (423) 652-9361 for more information.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Blazers run past ETSU

KJ Buffen tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Alabama-Birmingham to a 70-57 non-conference home win over ETSU. Quan Jackson added 13 points and Jordan Walker had 12 for the Blazers.

Lederrius Brewer led the Buccaneers (5-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan and Mohab Yasser added eight points each in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thompson scores 9 in ETSU loss

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson scored nine points, and also had three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes of action in ETSU’s 81-59 loss at Appalachian State.

Carly Hooks had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jamir Huston added 12 points and 10 rebounds. George Wythe graduate Meleah Kirtner had two boards and one assist in nine minutes for the Buccaneers, which dropped to 1-7 in Simon Harris’ first season as head coach.

Hokies defeat Badgers in Challenge

Azana Baines scored 19 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 13 to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-60 Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory at Wisconsin.

Kayana Traylor and Cayla King had 10 points each for the 7-1 Hokies.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

King duo to compete in Columbia

Two King University wrestlers will represent Team USA in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia this week.

King men’s wrestler Cameron Dubose will compete in Greco Roman at 97 kilograms beginning on Wednesday. Women’s wrestler Viktorya Torres will compete in freestyle at 68 kilograms starting on Friday.

Dubose and Torres are two of just 15 wrestlers competing for Team USA.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

No. 24 wraps up Allen

Rylee Billings and Christian Small led No. 24 King to a 37-9 win at Allen University.

King, which improved to 3-0, won its first five bouts to win its third straight duals match.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

Leaders in Bristol, Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport are all declaring Friday, Dec. 3, “Blue and Gold Day” in celebration of the East Tennessee State University football team’s run for the national championship.

A pep rally to support team was held on Wednesday night in Johnson City.

The Buccaneers will host Kennesaw State in the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts