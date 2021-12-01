LOCAL BRIEFS: Arby's Classic passes for sale

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Arby’s Classic passes on sale
Tournament passes for the 38th Annual Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall are now on sale.
Passes are $50, which include all 30 games, in addition to the slam dunk and 3-point contests.
Tournament officials considers to possibly be the most talented field ever for the event.
Passes are available at online at https://arbysclassic.net/. Call (423) 652-9361 for more information.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Blazers run past ETSU
KJ Buffen tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead Alabama-Birmingham to a 70-57 non-conference home win over ETSU. Quan Jackson added 13 points and Jordan Walker had 12 for the Blazers.
Lederrius Brewer led the Buccaneers (5-3) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan and Mohab Yasser added eight points each in the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thompson scores 9 in ETSU loss
Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson scored nine points, and also had three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes of action in ETSU’s 81-59 loss at Appalachian State.
Carly Hooks had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jamir Huston added 12 points and 10 rebounds. George Wythe graduate Meleah Kirtner had two boards and one assist in nine minutes for the Buccaneers, which dropped to 1-7 in Simon Harris’ first season as head coach.
Hokies defeat Badgers in Challenge
Azana Baines scored 19 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 13 to lead Virginia Tech to a 70-60 Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory at Wisconsin.
Kayana Traylor and Cayla King had 10 points each for the 7-1 Hokies.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
King duo to compete in Columbia
Two King University wrestlers will represent Team USA in the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia this week.
King men’s wrestler Cameron Dubose will compete in Greco Roman at 97 kilograms beginning on Wednesday. Women’s wrestler Viktorya Torres will compete in freestyle at 68 kilograms starting on Friday.
Dubose and Torres are two of just 15 wrestlers competing for Team USA.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
No. 24 wraps up Allen
Rylee Billings and Christian Small led No. 24 King to a 37-9 win at Allen University.
King, which improved to 3-0, won its first five bouts to win its third straight duals match.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Leaders in Bristol, Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport are all declaring Friday, Dec. 3, “Blue and Gold Day” in celebration of the East Tennessee State University football team’s run for the national championship.
A pep rally to support team was held on Wednesday night in Johnson City.
The Buccaneers will host Kennesaw State in the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Greene Stadium.