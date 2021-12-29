LOCAL BRIEFS: Arby's Classic adds to menu; ETSU opens SoCon play

ARBY’S CLASSIC

Arby’s adds to menu

The Arby’s Classic has added an extra game to Friday’s final day of the event, with Abingdon and Volunteer meeting at 10 a.m. at Viking Hall.

The remainder of the schedule will remain the same, with five games and the 3-point shooting slated for New Year’s Eve.

Both Abingdon and Volunteer – both of whom are nicknamed Falcons – are 0-2 so far this week against heightened competition at the Arby’s Classic.

*In other Arby’s Classic changes, East Hamilton will not play in Friday’s consolation game. Twin Springs will now play West Ridge on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU SoCon opener on ESPNU

East Tennessee State will travel to Chattanooga tonight for its Southern Conference opener. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPNU.

ETSU (8-5) is 18-15 in its previous 33 SoCon openers, winning nine of the last 11. Chattanooga (10-3) holds the series lead 49-45.

ETSU’s SoCon home opener slated for Saturday with Western Carolina has been postponed.