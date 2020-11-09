LOCAL BRIEFS: Anthony Richardson to be West Ridge’s AD

It was announced on Monday by Sullivan County’s school system that Anthony Richardson will serve as the athletic and activities director at West Ridge High School.

The school opens in the fall and will be formed from the consolidation of Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.

Richardson was a star baseball player at King University (when it was known as King College) and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame.

Richardson had successful stints as the head baseball coach, head golf coach and athletic director at Sullivan South.

“I am very honored to be selected as the first Activities Director of West Ridge High School,” Richardson said in a statement issued by the school system. “I look forward to the challenge of bringing three communities together under the West Ridge banner and working toward making our school successful. We can be successful if we work together.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King releases schedule

The King University Tornado will play 40 regular-season baseball games during a 2021 season that is set to begin on Feb. 10.