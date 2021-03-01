LOCAL BRIEFS: Anderson eliminates UVa-Wise in women's basketball

COLLEGE WRESTLING

King grapplers qualify

Christian Small (141-pound weight class) and Cade Ridley (285) will represent King University at the NCAA Division II national tournament, which will be held March 12-13 in St. Louis.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

E&H to allow fans

Emory & Henry College’s athletic department announced a revised attendance policy starting March 1 for all home outdoor sporting events during the 2021 spring semester. The number of spectators will be limited by the venue’s capacity – which might be lower than the number currently allowed by the Governor of Virginia. Each team will be responsible for assigning approved spectators at each contest and will put selected individuals on a pass list. Priority will be given to student-athlete parents and students.

For football home games, attendance will be capped at 1,000. General public tickets will be released after allotments are given to parents and students, and the number of tickets will be announced and made available the day before each game. All spectators will be given a QR code to access their ticket, which will be required for admittance.