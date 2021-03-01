LOCAL BRIEFS: Anderson eliminates UVa-Wise in women's basketball

Britney Bailey’s nine points, 16 rebounds and five blocks led the fifth-seeded Anderson Trojans to a 65-49 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball tournament.
UVa-Wise (15-5) received 18 points and 11 rebounds from Kalee Johnson, who became the 22nd player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Hoppers earns ODAC honor
Emory & Henry College junior center Alexis Hoppers was selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week after averaging 21 points and 13.5 rebounds in two games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU’s game at Wofford postponed
Saturday’s Southern Conference football game between East Tennessee State and Wofford in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been postponed due to COVID opt outs and injuries within a specific position group on the Wofford’s squad. ETSU (1-0) will play its next game at home on March 13.
Overstreet honored by ODAC
Emory & Henry College sophomore running back Grayson Overstreet was selected as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 17-0 win over Ferrum.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
King grapplers qualify
Christian Small (141-pound weight class) and Cade Ridley (285) will represent King University at the NCAA Division II national tournament, which will be held March 12-13 in St. Louis.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
E&H to allow fans
Emory & Henry College’s athletic department announced a revised attendance policy starting March 1 for all home outdoor sporting events during the 2021 spring semester. The number of spectators will be limited by the venue’s capacity – which might be lower than the number currently allowed by the Governor of Virginia. Each team will be responsible for assigning approved spectators at each contest and will put selected individuals on a pass list. Priority will be given to student-athlete parents and students.
For football home games, attendance will be capped at 1,000. General public tickets will be released after allotments are given to parents and students, and the number of tickets will be announced and made available the day before each game. All spectators will be given a QR code to access their ticket, which will be required for admittance.