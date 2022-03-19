LOCAL BRIEFS: AHS runners compete at track and field nationals

Three runners from Abingdon High School competed in the 2022 Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach.

Dylan Phillips (4:20.43) was runner-up and Jack Bundy (4:21.13) placed third in the one-mile run, while Isaac Thiessen (9:15.78) recorded a third-place finish in the two-mile run.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King sweeps twinbill

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had two hits and Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to get the win on the mound as the King University Tornado took a 10-5 victory over Mount Olive in the first game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.

King (11-9, 9-5) completed the sweep with a 6-2 triumph in the nightcap as Drew Moore pitched a four-hitter.

Moore is 5-1 with a 3.85 ERA, while Berry is 3-1 with a 6.83 ERA.

UVa-Wise wins twice

Cole Harness (Eastside) drove in two runs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 6-5 win over Lincoln Memorial to complete a sweep of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

UVa-Wise (7-17, 3-9) posted a 2-1 victory in the opener as Brock Duff and Hunter Anderson combined to pitch a five-hitter.

SWCC swept

Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a doubleheader to Catawba Valley by scores of 11-1 and 20-1 as the Flying Eagles committed six errors in each game.

Derek Francis had the lone hit and Caleb Collins (Abingdon) scored the lone run for SWCC (2-20-1) in the opener, while Jordan Mize crossed the plate for the Eagles in the nightcap.

Tennessee Tech tops ETSU

Ashton King and Noah Webb homered, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State dropped a 10-9 decision to Tennessee Tech. The Buccaneers are now 12-5.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Francis Marion flattens King

Francis Marion erupted for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in rallying for a 9-8 win over King in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

King (18-10, 2-2) dropped a 7-5 decision in the first game as the Lilly Million led the Tornado with two hits and three RBIs.

E&H beats Randolph

Emory & Henry College relied on a pitching gem and a slugfest in sweeping a doubleheader from Randolph by scores of 6-0 and 14-9.

Avery Adkins pitched a two-hit shutout in the opener, while Lydia Taylor, Morgan Silvis and Grace Harper homered in the nightcap for the Wasps.

Julia Street (Patrick Henry) scored a run in each game for E&H.

Long homer leads UVa-Wise

Kara Long (Lebanon) connected for her second home run of the season as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a 3-2 win over Coker in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

The Highland Cavaliers (13-7, 5-5) received a three-hit shutout from ace pitcher McKenna Falwell in an 8-0 triumph in the opener.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King Tornado prevails

Joshua Kim’s 18 kills and JT Deppe’s 38 assists led the way for the King University Tornado in a 19-25, 25-23, 27-29, 28-26, 19-17 win over Queens.