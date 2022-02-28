LOCAL BRIEFS: AHS relay team wins state title

Abingdon High School’s 4x800 relay team took home a state title and set a school record in the process on Monday during the opening day of the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The team of Teddy Pillion, Jack Bundy, Isaac Thiessen and Dylan Phillips crossed the finish line in 8:10.33. That was well ahead of the quartet from Fort Defiance’s time of 8:25.07.

“I would go as far as to say when Teddy Pillion, our first runner, positioned us in second place, we knew we had it in the bag,” Thiessen said. “Jack Bundy was able to take us to first and the race was over by then. I made the gap practically impossible to close and Dylan threw down a sub-two minute 800 as our final leg.”

Xander Brown ran the top time in the 55-meter hurdles during preliminaries, clocking in at 6:43 seconds. The second day of the state meet continues today.

It has been a stellar season for Abingdon runners as the school won the Class 3 boys cross country state title in November.

“This is Abingdon’s first 4x8 state championship ever and actually Abingdon’s first-ever relay state championship,” Thiessen said. “It’s so very important to us and huge for our school’s history, as well as a preview as to what’s to come during the outdoor season.”

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Season ends for Tornado

Sixth-seeded King University dropped an 87-84 decision to No. 7 Francis Marion on Monday in the second round of the Conference Carolinas tournament in Bristol.

The Tornado (13-13) fell behind 64-55 after three quarters.

King used 9-1 run to start the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to one, 67-66, and tied the score at 82 on a Brianna Dunbar layup with 1:56 to play. A Lauryn Taylor 3-pointer put the Patriots (16-12) back in front and Kianna Lee knocked down a pull-up jumper following a pair of King free throws for the final margin.

Scarlett Gilmore led all scorers with 28 points for Francis Marion.

King had four players in double digits led by Dunbar’s 20. Trinity Lee added 16 while Alexa Gramann led the team in rebounds with six to go with 10 points.

Lee and Ryleigh Fritz misfired on potential game-tying 3s in the final 11 seconds.

UVa-Wise’s Johnson honored

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is the latest recipient of the South Atlantic Conference player of the week award.

She averaged 17.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists last week in wins over Tusculum and Catawba. UVa-Wise opens SAC tournament play on Wednesday in a first-round game at Carson-Newman.