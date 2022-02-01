Abingdon High School junior Evan Ramsey underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair injuries in his foot...Emory & Henry has released its 2022 football schedule...Former E&H running back Devontae Jordan recently signed to play in the Austrian Football League...King University's Isaiah Curry has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas men's basketball player of the week.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Ramsey undergoes surgery
- STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a momentary pause in a basketball game that was being played at a torrid and historic pace on the evening of Jan. 14, 1970, an exhausted, overwhelmed and incredulous player from Rocky Gap High School had a question for Whitewood standout Ebby Jewell.
PREP BOYS HOOPS: Ethan Chavez can play all five positions, is averaging 22 points per game and has been the catalyst for 14-2 Rye Cove. On the kid a fan dubbed "The Creek Freak"
"All he really wants to do is win basketball games and that attitude is contagious. That’s a coach’s dream to have a player like that.”
Fred Phillips was supposed to coach his final game as the boss of the Richlands High School boys basketball team on Friday night, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Haylee Moore had a double-double to remember, recording 24 points and 27 rebounds to lift Twin Valley to a 51-50 Black Diamond District overtime victory over Grundy on Saturday.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Honaker, Ridgeview win in girls and boys; Ashton Keith (Holston), Cole Rolen (Northwood), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Abbie Jordan (Wise Central) play well
Madison Lane’s bucket in the paint in the final moments gave Chilhowie a 43-41 Hogoheegee District victory over PH on Thursday night.
PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker girls takes over sole possession of 1st Place in the BDD; Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Madison Looney (Grundy), Arin Rife (Richlands), Caden Boyd (Honaker) star in wins
Honaker (13-3) clung to a 16-10 lead at halftime, but the defending VHSL Class 1 state champions opened the second half on a 16-5 run
“We’ve never beat Abingdon since I’ve been on varsity, so this was a big deal,” McKee said, “Everybody has underestimated us this season, but I think we’re ready to prove some people wrong.”
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Graham (boys), Grundy (boys), Rural Retreat (girls) still in 1st Place; Thomas Walker, Castlewood combine for 25 3s; Patrick Henry's girls, boys win; Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker), Charli Carpenter (Virginia High) star
Thomas Gilbert and Isaiah Boyd each scored 15 points as the Grundy Golden Wave took control of the top spot in the Black Diamond District with a thrilling road win over the Honaker Tigers.
WATCH NOW: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: RETURN OF THE DIRT; BMS being converted into dirt track for second straight year
NASCAR fans and racers expressed awe at the grand dirt transformation of Bristol Motor Speedway last spring.
The Grundy wrestling team had seven first place finishers to win the Highlander Invitational on Saturday at Glenvar High School.