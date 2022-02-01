 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Ramsey undergoes surgery

evan ramsey

Abingdon junior center Evan Ramsey has undergone foot surgery, having been limited to six games this season. 

 David Crigger | BHC

Abingdon High School junior Evan Ramsey underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair injuries in his foot...Emory & Henry has released its 2022 football schedule...Former E&H running back Devontae Jordan recently signed to play in the Austrian Football League...King University's Isaiah Curry has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas men's basketball player of the week. 

