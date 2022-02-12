LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Minnick wins Region 3D wrestling title

Abingdon High School’s Dalton Minnick was victorious in the 126-pound weight class at Saturday’s VHSL Region 3D tournament in Roanoke.

Minnick went 3-0 in the event, pinning Hidden Valley’s Ben Armentrout in the quarterfinals, earning an 8-6 decision over Tunstall’s Santanna Keats in the semifinals and claiming the title with a 7-4 decision over Northside’s Joel Swanson in the title match.

Max Ferguson (fifth at 113) and Brayden Dickey (fourth at 132) also got medals for the Falcons, who finished 11th in the team standings of the 12-team event.

West Ridge competes in first region tourney

Tucker Brown and Brady Chatman each won matches in West Ridge’s first Region 1-AA meet, which was held at Morristown West High School.

Brown placed second in the 126-pound weight class, falling in 0:56 to Science Hill’s Dylan Winters in the championship match. Chatman went 1-2 for the Wolves at 138 pounds, defeating Jefferson County’s Tripp Allen 2:16 in the first consolation round.

Brown will compete in sectional competition next weekend.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise clips Queens

Katlin Burger cooked up a 24-point, 10-rebound, five-assist, two-steal masterpiece as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise found the right recipe in a 93-74 South Atlantic Conference win over Queens.

UVa-Wise (9-14, 9-11) also received a 13-point, six-rebound performance from Happy Valley High School graduate Kalee Johnson and an eight-point performance from ex-Chilhowie High School standout Leah Kestner.

ETSU downs Chattanooga

Freshman Sarah Thompson (Gate City) contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists to East Tennessee State’s 65-62 Southern Conference win over Chattanooga.

ETSU (4-19, 3-7) was paced by the 15-point performances of Courtney Moore and Jakhyia Davis.

Emmanuel upends King

Ryleigh Fritz scored 21 points and freshman Madison Worley (Virginia High) had a nine-point, seven-rebound performance for King University, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado suffered an 82-69 Conference Carolinas loss to Emmanuel on Saturday.

King (11-9, 10-7) was outrebounded 45-29 and shot just 4-for-24 from 3-point range.

Salkehatchie stops SWCC

South Carolina-Salkehatchie stopped Southwest Virginia Community College by an 83-62 count on Saturday and snapped the Flying Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

SWCC (13-5) was led by Holston High School graduate Liyah French’s 21 points and Ta’Mya Robertson’s 15 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Queens crushes Cavs

Queens University shot 64.1 percent from the field and placed six scorers in double figures en route to a 114-60 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The Highland Cavaliers (4-20, 3-17) were coming off a 113-59 loss to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) had 11 points and two steals in Saturday’s loss.

Emmanuel overpowers Tornado

Emmanuel had five players score in double figures and the Lions made 50 percent of their shots in earning a 91-65 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado.

King (11-13, 8-12) did not have any players score in double digits as Desmond Davis led the team with nine points.

Looney scores 35 for E&H

Emory & Henry College freshman Cade Looney (Grundy) scored an efficient 35 points for the Wasps on Saturday in their 100-87 loss at Salem.

Looney was 11-for-14 from the field and 10-for-10 at the free throw long to go along with seven rebounds. However, the Wasps (14-8) lost their fourth straight.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H, King split doubleheader

Regional rivals King University and Emory & Henry College split a doubleheader on Saturday.

King (3-1) collected an 8-3 win the opener as Connor Andrews had two RBIs and Jakob Brown pitched a complete-game five-hitter.

E&H (1-3) cruised to a 13-2 triumph in the nightcap as Justin Day, Zack McRae and Ben Williams combined to pitch a three-hitter. Hayden Milley and Kolby Anderson each had three hits for the Wasps.

Augusta sweeps UVa-Wise

Augusta swept a doubleheader from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise by scores of 8-3 and 9-4.

Cole Harness (Eastside) went 1-for-3 and scored a run for UVa-Wise (1-4) in the opener, while Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) scored a run for the Highland Cavaliers in the nightcap.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H splits twinbill

Lake City, Florida’s own Reece Chasteen went 2-for-4 with five RBIs as Emory & Henry earned a 7-3 victory over the Barton Bulldogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) also had a hit for the Wasps (3-1), who stranded eight baserunners in suffering a 3-1 loss in the nightcap.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King edges Emmanuel

Joshua Kim had 14 kills and seven digs to lead the way for King University in a 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-12 Conference Carolinas win over Emmanuel.

King (4-7, 3-0) also received 35 assists from Jack Sarnowski.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung dishes out 12 assists

Mac McClung scored his fewest points in a G League game this season on Saturday night, but he made up for it by dishing and distributing.

The former Gate City High School star matched his season-high with 12 assists for the South Bay Lakers as they smashed the Santa Cruz Warriors, 127-89.

McClung scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting, while also recording nine rebounds, two steals and two turnovers.