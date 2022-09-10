LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Jessee 2nd in Salem

Ellie Cobb (Virginia High), Jenna Hare (Sullivan East), Rylie Haynie (West Ridge), Josie Sheets (Chilhowie), Brooke Bailey (Union), Madison Blair (Tennessee High), Taylor Clay (Eastside), Sydney Carter (Northwood) and Madison Sutherland (Castlewood) also had solid performances in volleyball wins for their respective schools.

Sydney Carter and Michela Snodgrass each slammed down 10 kills as Northwood cruised to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 non-district win over the Council Cobras.

Carter also had four aces and seven assists, while Olivia Briggs hustled her way to 16 digs.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland was on points from the service line (13 aces) and Karly Maxfield did the same as a setter (20 assists) as the Castlewood Blue Devils posted a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.

Anna Summers (nine kills, six aces), Macee Lasley (five kills, five blocks) and Shea Phillips (eight assists, five kills) played outstanding as well.

Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1

Ryleigh Gillenwater had 20 digs, 13 kills and seven aces and Gracin Herron added eight kills for the Titans in a 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24 Cumberland District loss to the Pioneers.

Mary Pascual had 27 assists for Twin Springs.

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Jasmine Faulkner had four kills and six service points and Hannah Repass dished out seven assists in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Mountain Empire District loss to the Eagles.

McKenzie Tate had 12 digs, Samara Sheffey added 10 and Haley Faulkner tallied six assists for the Maroons (3-6).