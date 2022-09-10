 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Jessee 2nd in Salem

Abingdon Falcons logo

Abingdon logo 

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon’s Jessee finishes 2nd

Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee continued her stellar cross country season by finishing as runner-up at the Knights Crossings meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia.

Jessee crossed the finish line of the 5K in 18:13.9 in the girls Red Division, a field that featured 299 runners. Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest won the race in 18:10.2.

Josie Jackson placed 23rd (19:42.8) for AHS, which finished eighth in the team standings.

Abingdon’s boys were eighth in the boys Red Division as Rives Boltwood (11th, 15:48.3), Gregory Poisson (14th, 15:54.9) and Bramley Childress (21st, 16:08.5) led the way.

In the Black Division, Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (10th, 20:05.03) was the top finisher in the girls race.

Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (fourth, 16:37.7), Union’s Dorian Almer (fifth, 16:47.7), Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (sixth, 16:52.6), Lebanon’s Alec Deckard (seventh, 16:57.8) and Lebanon’s Eli Taylor (19th, 17:43.1) were the top local finishers in the boys Black Division. Lebanon was fourth in the team standings.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King tops E&H again

King University beat Emory & Henry College for the second time this season and once again it was a couple of players from Washington County, Virginia, who sparked the Tornado.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had a 38-assist, 19-dig masterpiece and Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry) had six blocks while playing less than a mile from her former high school as King collected a 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Wasps.

King (5-6) also got 17 kills from Julie Danner.

Virginia High graduate Camden Jones slammed down nine kills for E&H (1-9), which had dropped a four-set match to Mars Hill earlier in the day.

Tusculum tops UVa-Wise

Elise Carmichael finished with 13 assists and six digs as Tusculum earned a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (3-4, 0-3) received seven kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor, while Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) had six kills and Cassidy Farley (Abingdon) hustled her way to five digs.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King edges Francis Marion

Veronica Roach’s goal in the 31st minute was the difference in King University’s 2-1 Conference Carolinas triumph over Francis Marion.

King (1-3-1, 1-0-1) got the shutout from goalkeeper Kristal Garcia, who stopped five shots.

Wingate whips Wasps

Sascha Larsen and Caroline Peters scored goals in Wingate’s 2-0 South Atlantic Conference win over Emory & Henry.

E&H (1-3, 0-2) managed just one shot on goal.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

King falls to Francis Marion

Jose Curvelo scores two goals as Francis Marion cruised to a 4-0 Conference Carolinas win over King University.

King (1-2-2, 0-1-1) did not record a single shot on goal.

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516

