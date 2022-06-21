LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Gibson tabbed as Class 3 baseball player of year

PREP BASEBALL

Abingdon’s Gibson is Class 3 player of year

Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson has been chosen as the Virginia High School League Class 3 baseball player of the year.

Gibson was selected for Class 3 first team honors as a pitcher and shortstop.

The Virginia Tech commit led Abingdon to an Class 3 state runner-up finish, going 12-0 with a 1.04 ERA on the mound, and also batted .478 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs.

Abingdon’s Cole Lambert earned first team honors as a designated hitter, while freshman Jett Humphreys was a second team honoree as an at-large selection.

Liberty Christian’s Randy Tomlin was chosen as coach of the year.

Buchanan chosen Class 1 first team in two positions

Lebanon junior Seth Buchanan has been selected as a VHSL Class 1 first team selection as both a pitcher and shortstop.

Buchanan was joined on the first team by Chilhowie’s Daniel Hutton.

Dagan Barton (Lebanon), Blake Jones (Eastside) and Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton) were second team selections.

Grayson County’s Andrew Shaffner earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to James Bieger of Rappahannock.

Dingus picked to Tenn. Class AAA all-state team

Tennessee High junior Andrew Dingus has been selected to the Class AAA all-state baseball team by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.

Dingus, who also earned Upper Lakes Conference player of the year honors, batted ..447, with 16 doubles, 39 RBIs, 40 runs scored and five home runs. He was also 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and five saves on the mound.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Locals earn Class 1 all-state honors

Lebanon’s Josiah Wilson and Devan Patel of George Wythe have been selected to the VHSL Class 1 all-state boys soccer team.

Second team honors went to Lebanon’s Grayson Olson, Emmett Breeding and Dillon Carter, along Zane Johnson (Honaker), Dylan Bassett (Patrick Henry) and Dillon Jones (George Wythe),

Auburn’s Chris Neal earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to James Kohl of Galax.

Poku claims Class 2 all-state honors

Virginia High junior Patrick Poku has been selected to the VHSL Class 2 all-state boys soccer team.

Poku was joined on the first team by the Graham duo of Ben Morgan and Nic Knowles.

Poku’s brother, Prince, was selected to the second team, along with Graham’s Carter Nipper and Ethan Aiello.

Clarke County swept the top honors, with Caleb Neiman earned player of the year, while Patrick Casey picked up coach of the year honors.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker puts three on all-state team

The Honaker trio of Julia Barton, Taylor Nolley and McKenzie Lowe have been chosen to the VHSL Class 1 all-state girls soccer team.

Eastern Montgomery placed nine players on the first team, including player of the year Maddie Bruce, and two on the second team. Whitney Shaver was tabbed as coach of the year.

SOFTBALL

Wise Central’s Baker a first-team all-state selection

Wise County Central junior Lexi Baker has been chosen as a first team selection to the VHSL Class 2 all-state softball team.

Tazewell freshman pitcher Carly Compton was joined in the second team by Carrie Patrick (Virginia High), Bayleigh Allison (Wise County Central), Taylor Cochran (Wise County Central) and Addie Gibson (Gate City).

Player of the year honors went to Courtney Layne of Appomattox County, while Janet Rawes earned coach of the year honors for the Raiders.

Editor’s Note: Teams will be listed as they become available.