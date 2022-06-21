 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Gibson tabbed as Class 3 baseball player of year

  • Updated
  • 0
John Battle vs Abingdon Baseball

Thursday, May 5, 2022. Abingdon's #12 Ethan Gibson started against John Battle on Thursday. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

 Earl Neikirk

PREP BASEBALL

Abingdon’s Gibson is Class 3 player of year

Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson has been chosen as the Virginia High School League Class 3 baseball player of the year.

Gibson was selected for Class 3 first team honors as a pitcher and shortstop.

The Virginia Tech commit led Abingdon to an Class 3 state runner-up finish, going 12-0 with a 1.04 ERA on the mound, and also batted .478 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs.

Abingdon’s Cole Lambert earned first team honors as a designated hitter, while freshman Jett Humphreys was a second team honoree as an at-large selection.

Liberty Christian’s Randy Tomlin was chosen as coach of the year.

Buchanan chosen Class 1 first team in two positions

Lebanon junior Seth Buchanan has been selected as a VHSL Class 1 first team selection as both a pitcher and shortstop.

People are also reading…

Buchanan was joined on the first team by Chilhowie’s Daniel Hutton.

Dagan Barton (Lebanon), Blake Jones (Eastside) and Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton) were second team selections.

Grayson County’s Andrew Shaffner earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to James Bieger of Rappahannock.

Dingus picked to Tenn. Class AAA all-state team

Tennessee High junior Andrew Dingus has been selected to the Class AAA all-state baseball team by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.

Dingus, who also earned Upper Lakes Conference player of the year honors, batted ..447, with 16 doubles, 39 RBIs, 40 runs scored and five home runs. He was also 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and five saves on the mound.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Locals earn Class 1 all-state honors

Lebanon’s Josiah Wilson and Devan Patel of George Wythe have been selected to the VHSL Class 1 all-state boys soccer team.

Second team honors went to Lebanon’s Grayson Olson, Emmett Breeding and Dillon Carter, along Zane Johnson (Honaker), Dylan Bassett (Patrick Henry) and Dillon Jones (George Wythe),

Auburn’s Chris Neal earned player of the year honors. Coach of the year went to James Kohl of Galax.

Poku claims Class 2 all-state honors

Virginia High junior Patrick Poku has been selected to the VHSL Class 2 all-state boys soccer team.

Poku was joined on the first team by the Graham duo of Ben Morgan and Nic Knowles.

Poku’s brother, Prince, was selected to the second team, along with Graham’s Carter Nipper and Ethan Aiello.

Clarke County swept the top honors, with Caleb Neiman earned player of the year, while Patrick Casey picked up coach of the year honors.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker puts three on all-state team

The Honaker trio of Julia Barton, Taylor Nolley and McKenzie Lowe have been chosen to the VHSL Class 1 all-state girls soccer team.

Eastern Montgomery placed nine players on the first team, including player of the year Maddie Bruce, and two on the second team. Whitney Shaver was tabbed as coach of the year.

SOFTBALL

Wise Central’s Baker a first-team all-state selection

Wise County Central junior Lexi Baker has been chosen as a first team selection to the VHSL Class 2 all-state softball team.

Tazewell freshman pitcher Carly Compton was joined in the second team by Carrie Patrick (Virginia High), Bayleigh Allison (Wise County Central), Taylor Cochran (Wise County Central) and Addie Gibson (Gate City).

Player of the year honors went to Courtney Layne of Appomattox County, while Janet Rawes earned coach of the year honors for the Raiders.

Editor’s Note: Teams will be listed as they become available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

Tears could flow if Hagan finishes first in Bristol

Tears could flow if Hagan finishes first in Bristol

Matt Hagan is built like an NFL linebacker and moves faster than a superhero.

Those qualities have helped the friendly cattle farmer from Christiansburg, Virginia, win three NHRA Funny Car championships since 2011.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watson Settles With Multiple Women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts