LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Addison leads locals in VHSL event

Abingdon junior Grace Addison had the top finish among local players at the Virginia High School League Girls Open held Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Addison shot a 73 to finish tied for seventh. She had helped Abingdon win the VHSL Class 3 state team title two weeks earlier.
Castlewood’s Abby Bradley (80, tied for 35th), Abingdon’s Katie Hall (84, tied for 48th), Patrick Henry’s Savannah Riley (91, 60th), Castlewood’s Bailey Varnee (93, 61st) and Castlewood’s Bri Phillips (102, 65th) also competed in the event, which was won by Western Albemarle’s Elsie MacCleery with a 70.
