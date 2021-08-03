LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Woodford Classic; Mac McClung (Gate City) scores 6 points in Summer League debut: Matthew Buchanan pitches tonight in Bristol

Abingdon High School opened the golf season in Southwest Virginia like they ended the last one – by winning...
The defending VHSL Class 3 state champions won the Woodford Classic at Wytheville Golf Club on Tuesday, beating runner-up Floyd County by 15 strokes for the team title.
Grace Addison of the Falcons fired a 70 in tying for second on the individual leaderboard, four strokes behind medalist Sean Ruan’s score of 66. Conner Brummitt (73), Katie Hall (74) and Will Watson (75) rounded out Abingdon’s round of 292.
“It’s always nice to get the win, especially against quality competition,” said AHS coach Jason Delp. “Top to bottom, we showed a little rust today, but I’m proud of the fight they showed and their ability to grind. This team is super deep and should be fun to watch this year.”
Floyd County (307), Blacksburg (311), Castlewood (321) and Radford (332) rounded out the top five. Jacob Lasley’s 76 and Coleman Cook’s 78 were the top scores for Castlewood, last season’s VHS Class 1 state runner-up.
Host George Wythe, the defending Class 1 champs, finished 10th with Benson Blevin’s 72 leading the way.
Tennessee High’s Simcox
wins opening match
Tennessee High senior golfer Madeline Simcox fired a 1-over 73 to win the Morristown Invitational on Tuesday. The Vikings did not participate as a team, according to girls golf coach Richard Ensor.
Simcox is looking for her third straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament. She finished in a tie for 20th last fall as the Vikings finished as state runner-ups. She finished tied for fifth as a sophomore when the Vikings placed third as a team.
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
McClung scores six points
in L.A. Lakers debut
Mac McClung scored six points in his first game in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform on Tuesday night, an 80-78 loss to the Miami Heat in the California Classic in Sacramento.
Wearing No. 20 – he wore both No. 2 and No. 0 at Gate City High School and in college – McClung shot 3-for-7 from the field along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and one turnover.
The event was a tune-up for the prestigious Las Vegas Summer League, which will be held Aug. 8-17.
Jordan Floyd (King University) did not get in the game for the Lakers.
Omar Yurtseven led Miami with 27 points and 19 rebounds. He was a former teammate of McClung’s at Georgetown University. The Heat also received nine points from Micah Potter, who played in the Arby’s Classic for the Mentor Cardinals from Ohio.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Buchanan to start tonight
for State Liners
Matthew Buchanan will make his fifth and final start for the Bristol State Liners today in an Appalachian League contest against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at DeVault Stadium.
The former Lebanon High School star and University of Virginia-bound pitcher is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA.
Bristol has four games remaining.
PREP BASEBALL
Mulumba to play for Wasps
Virginia High baseball standout Jean Mulumba took part in a signing ceremony on Tuesday to continue his academic and athletic career at Emory & Henry College. Mulumba hit .350 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases during the 2021 season.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
King adds Vezzetti
to coaching staff
King Univeristy men’s wrestling coach Deral Brown has completed his coaching staff with the addition of Antonio Vezzetti, having served last year as a coach for Greg Gomez Trained Wrestling in Illinois.
Vezzetti was a three-time All-American wrestler at Notre Dame College in Ohio.