LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Region 3D golf title

The Abingdon Falcons will not only be hosting next week’s VHSL Class 3 state tournament, they will be playing it as well.

Junior Will Watson’s 70 led the way as Abingdon took a nine-stroke victory over Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D tourney held Monday at Ashley Plantation in Daleville.

Katie Hall (71), Grace Addison (75), Caleb Brummitt (78), Mason Funk (79) and Dalton Minnick (87) also competed for the Falcons, who had a team score of 294. Lord Botetourt finished with a 303 as Ashton Harper shared medalist honors with Watson.

Abingdon’s team played a practice round at Ashley on Sunday, and the Falcons stayed overnight in an area motel to be ready for their 11 a.m. tee time.

“Staying overnight makes it feel a little more important,” said Watson, who had birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 including a 20-footer from just off the green on the finishing hole. “It makes you feel like you’ve got more on your shoulders. I really feel like our team handled it well. I think we had six players that thought they could walk out and win today, and it really showed.”

Abingdon placed second behind Lord Botetourt in the 2019 regional, but the fact that only the champion advanced this time added some extra pressure.