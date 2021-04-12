 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Region 3D golf title
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon wins Region 3D golf title

The Abingdon Falcons will not only be hosting next week’s VHSL Class 3 state tournament, they will be playing it as well.

Junior Will Watson’s 70 led the way as Abingdon took a nine-stroke victory over Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D tourney held Monday at Ashley Plantation in Daleville.

Katie Hall (71), Grace Addison (75), Caleb Brummitt (78), Mason Funk (79) and Dalton Minnick (87) also competed for the Falcons, who had a team score of 294. Lord Botetourt finished with a 303 as Ashton Harper shared medalist honors with Watson.

Abingdon’s team played a practice round at Ashley on Sunday, and the Falcons stayed overnight in an area motel to be ready for their 11 a.m. tee time.

“Staying overnight makes it feel a little more important,” said Watson, who had birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 including a 20-footer from just off the green on the finishing hole. “It makes you feel like you’ve got more on your shoulders. I really feel like our team handled it well. I think we had six players that thought they could walk out and win today, and it really showed.”

Abingdon placed second behind Lord Botetourt in the 2019 regional, but the fact that only the champion advanced this time added some extra pressure.

“It made all of us realize that we needed to stand on the tee and take a deep breath,” said Watson, who was a freshman on Abingdon’s 2018 state championship squad.

“We took it upon ourselves to play against the golf course and amongst each other rather than other teams. It really benefited us well.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King splits with North Greenville

A walk-off three-run home run by Zachary Thomas lifted the Tornado (12-19, 10-17) to a 4-2 Conference Carolinas win over North Greenville (24-7, 18-6) on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader. King fell in the second game, 14-2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps Converse

Chelsea Sams connected for a two-run home run to lift King University to a 3-2 Conference Carolinas win over Converse College (5-32, 2-14) in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Tornado took the opener, 9-0.

For the day Rikkelle Miller led King (20-10, 12-4) with four hits while Meagan Puckett drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s Melendez, Kim earn honors

King University’s Noah Melendez was selected Conference Carolinas defensive player of the year and first-team all conference while Joshua Kim was selected first team all conference.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s Ramsey, Ward take honors

King University’s Brittney Ramsey was selected Conference Carolinas defensive player of the year while Julie Ward was named to the first-team all conference.

