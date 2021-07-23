LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon tops Lynchburg in Virginia State Majors tourney

District 1 champion Abingdon defeated Lynchburg 4-1 Friday morning in its opening game of the Virginia State Majors (age 11-12) division baseball tournament in Vienna.
Abingdon scored all of its runs in the fourth inning. Amos Dewey and Connor Branham handled the pitching duties for Abingdon, crafting a shutout until the sixth inning.
District 11 champion Richlands fell 8-0 to SYA East from Fairfax. No score was available from District 13 representative Ridgeview.
Richlands will face Lynchburg this morning at 10, while Ridgeview plays Virginia Beach at 4 p.m. and Abingdon takes on SYA East at 7.
The Virginia State Junior League baseball tournament will also continue this morning in St. Paul.