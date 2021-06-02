LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon tennis claims doubles titles

The boys squad beat Virginia High by 74 points with Cassius Harris and Ethan Mills each winning three events. Harris won the 400 (54.53 seconds), 200 (23.64), long jump (19-0 ½), while Mills placed first in the 110 hurdles (21.30 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.70 seconds) and high jump (5-10).

Gavin Lee swept the shot put (49-3) and discus (146-1) for the Bulldogs.

Summer Ward won the 100 hurdles (20.05 seconds) and 300 hurdles (1:02.88) to lead Tazewell’s girls, which nipped VHS by one point in the team standings.

Union boys, Abingdon girls win in Mountain 7

It was quite the day for Abingdon’s Emily Mays.

She won five individual events and also won the anchor leg on a winning relay team as the Falcons cruised to the team title at Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District meet in Norton.

The 100 hurdles (17.81 seconds), 300 hurdles (51.05 seconds), high jump (4-4), long jump (14-7 ¾) and triple jump (31-6 1/2) were events in which Mays won gold, while she crossed the finish line to clinch the win in the 4x100 relay (53.00 seconds).