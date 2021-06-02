LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon tennis claims doubles titles

PREP TENNIS
Abingdon doubles teams win
Both the Abingdon girls and boys doubles teams claimed Region 3D tennis championships on Wednesday at Virginia Tech.
Lauren Wimmer and Lauren Goodman defeated Hidden Valley’s pairing of Reagan Pyle and Emmerson Bartley 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the VHSL Class 3 state matches on June 10-12 at Virginia Tech.
Joining them will be Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks, who combined to defeat Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols and Ravi Jayaraman 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to next week’s state matches as well.
Wise County Central claims Region 2D title
Wise County Central improved to 10-0 on the season, defeating Gate City 5-3 to claim the Region 2D girls tennis team championship on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils won the top three singles matches, but Sydney Linkous, Jaida Meade and Abby Duncan won their matches, and the Warriors swept the three doubles matches to claim the title.
Wise County Central will participate in the Class 2 state meet next week.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tazewell sweeps Southwest District titles
The Tazewell Bulldogs swept the boys and girls team titles at Wednesday’s Southwest District meet in Bristol.
The boys squad beat Virginia High by 74 points with Cassius Harris and Ethan Mills each winning three events. Harris won the 400 (54.53 seconds), 200 (23.64), long jump (19-0 ½), while Mills placed first in the 110 hurdles (21.30 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.70 seconds) and high jump (5-10).
Gavin Lee swept the shot put (49-3) and discus (146-1) for the Bulldogs.
Summer Ward won the 100 hurdles (20.05 seconds) and 300 hurdles (1:02.88) to lead Tazewell’s girls, which nipped VHS by one point in the team standings.
Union boys, Abingdon girls win in Mountain 7
It was quite the day for Abingdon’s Emily Mays.
She won five individual events and also won the anchor leg on a winning relay team as the Falcons cruised to the team title at Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District meet in Norton.
The 100 hurdles (17.81 seconds), 300 hurdles (51.05 seconds), high jump (4-4), long jump (14-7 ¾) and triple jump (31-6 1/2) were events in which Mays won gold, while she crossed the finish line to clinch the win in the 4x100 relay (53.00 seconds).
Chloe Odum was also a double winner for the Falcons by winning the 100 (13.31 seconds) and 200 (27.95 seconds). Abingdon finished with 224 points, well ahead of runner-up John Battle’s total of 81.
Union won the boys team title by 20 points over Abingdon with Malachi Jenkins winning the 100 hurdles (18.55 seconds), 300 hurdles (43.65 seconds) and high jump (5-8) for the Bears.
GW boys win Mountain Empire District
Davion Tillison led the way for the George Wythe Maroons on Wednesday as they won the Mountain Empire District meet in Galax.
Tillison swept the long jump (19-06), triple jump (45-02) and high jump (5-10) as the King University signee impressed.
GW finished as runner-up to Auburn in the girls meet as Haley Faulkner had four wins for the Maroons in the 100 (13.83 seconds), 200 (28.05), long jump (14-08 ¼) and triple jump (30-05).