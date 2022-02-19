LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon, Tazewell win region track & field titles; Tennessee High's Roller wins regional wrestling title; UVa-Wise beats E&H in baseball

Abingdon High School swept the girls and boys team titles in impressive fashion at Saturday’s VHSL Region 3D indoor track and field championships at Roanoke College in Salem.

The AHS boys won by 71 points over Staunton River (172-101) as the Falcons won eight events.

James Whitted won both the high jump (6-0) and long jump (21-03), Xander Brown sprinted to wins in the 55-meter dash (6.49 seconds) and 300-meter dash (36.69 seconds) and Dylan Phillips won the 1,000-meter run (2:38.90) and 1,600-meter run (4:32.60).

Phillips led an Abingdon sweep of the top-three positions in the 1,600 with Isaac Thiessen (4:32.90) in second place and Jack Bundy (4:33.30) crossing the finish line in third place.

Thiessen led a march to the top three positions in the 3,200 as he clocked in at 9:45.80 followed by teammates Rives Boltwood (10:09.20) and Gregory Poisson (10:10.51).

The 4x800 relay team added to the day of dominance with a triumph in 8:37.22

The girls edged William Byrd by 12 points (132-120) in winning their championship.

Josie Johnson in the 500 (1:23.92), Aleah Dorn in the 3,200 (12:21.40) and Hope Shockley in the shot put (34-05 ½) starred for the Falcons.

PREP WRESTLING

Roller leads locals in TSSAA sectional

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the 138-pound title at Saturday’s TSSAA Section 1-A tournament at Halls High School in Knoxville.

Roller recorded a pin of Juleon Madlonado of Gibbs in 2:12 in the finals as he went 3-0 on the day.

Keith Ankers (third, 145), Aiden Fennell (third, 152) and Sam Wedding (fourth, 220) will also represent the Vikings at the state tournament alongside Roller.

Sullivan East also had four qualifiers with Jake Turpin (fourth, 113), Donovan Smith (fourth, 126), Dawson Jones (third, 160) and James Roberts (fourth, 182) state-bound.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise outlasts E&H

Tyler Campbell went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise outlasted regional rival Emory & Henry for a 16-14 victory.

The Highland Cavaliers (2-5) led 16-4 in the top of the fifth inning and then held off a late rally by the Wasps.

E&H (1-4) received two hits and two runs scored from Sullivan East High School graduate Eli Milhorn.

The game took 3 hours, 53 minutes to play and featured a combined 30 runs, 32 hits, 19 walks, 18 strikeouts and six errors. The teams play a doubleheader today with first pitch set for noon.

King splits twinbill

Drew Moore pitched a one-hit shutout as King University cruised to an 8-0 win over Emmanuel in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Tornado (4-3) suffered a 14-2 loss to the Lions in the nightcap.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Forrester gets 196th win

Emory & Henry’s Tommy Forrester (Sullivan East) became the all-time winningest softball coach at the school as the Wasps swept a doubleheader from Lincoln (Pennsylvania) by scores of 14-1 and 9-1.

Forrester now has 196 victories. Lydia Taylor homered in each game for E&H.

King beats West Virginia State

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two RBIs and Lauren Lawson launched a grand slam in King’s 11-7 win over West Virginia State.

The Tornado (5-3) bounced back from an 8-2 loss to Carson-Newman earlier in the day.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Barton edges King

Barton’s Malik Bryant blocked a shot by King University’s Desmond Davis in the game’s final play to preserve a 69-68 Conference Carolinas win for the Bulldogs.

King (12-14, 9-13) was once again led in scoring by Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, who pumped in 24 points.

Wingate whips UVa-Wise, 106-66

Wingate had seven players score in double figures and shot 58.1 percent from the field in rolling to a 106-66 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (4-22, 3-19) was led by Gate City High School graduate Bradly Dean’s 18 points and three steals.

Bluefield State bops Wasps

Jordan Hinds scored 33 points as Bluefield State outlasted a 119-109 win over Emory & Henry.

E&H (15-9) was led by Ridgeview High School graduate Gabe Brown’s 24 points and eight rebounds. The Wasps have lost five of their last six games.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls to Barton

Shanika Peterkin tallied 27 points to lead Barton College (24-1, 20-1) to a 77-69 Conference Carolinas win over King University on Saturday.

Ryleigh Fritz paced the Tornado (12-11, 11-9) with 22 points.

UVa-Wises loses to Wingate

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise committed 19 turnovers and shot just 2-for-21 from 3-point range in an 84-53 South Atlantic Conference loss to Wingate.

Katlin Burger led the Highland Cavaliers (10-15, 10-12) with 13 points.

UNC Greensboro gets by ETSU

East Tennessee State University shot just 14-for-56 from the field in suffering a 50-46 loss to UNC Greensboro. Carly Hooks had 12 points to lead the Buccaneers, who are now 5-20.

LATE FRIDAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Tazewell sweeps regional titles

Tazewell High School swept the boys and girls team titles at Friday’s VHSL Region 1D/2D indoor track and field championship at Roanoke College in Salem.

The boys cruised to the team title, while the girls edged John Battle by one point.

Cassius Harris of the Bulldogs won the 300-meter dash (38.55 seconds) and long jump (18-11 ¾) to lead the boys team, while freshman Abigail Rhudy was triumphant in the 500 (1:27.97), 1,000 (3:24.45) and 300 (43.13) for the girls squad.

Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick and Rural Retreat’s Olvia Crigger were also double winners.

Elswick won the 1,600 (4:55.48) and 1,000 (2:52.28) in boys competition, while Crigger was the girls long jump (5-7 ¾) and triple jump (32-06) champ.

NASCAR

Kligerman places 5th in Trucks race at Daytona

Parker Kligerman, the driver for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Food Country Chevrolet, finished fifth in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

Kligerman, who was one of 19 drivers to complete all 106 laps, started last and moved up to secure his 20th career top-five finish in his 99 Truck Series starts. It also marked his 45th top-10 finish in the series.