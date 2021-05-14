LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon takes titles at Judy Thomas Invite

For the first time in nearly two decades, rally cars will race today in the Bristol area.

The Bristol Forests Rally will be the first event held on Cherokee National Forest gravel roads since the 2005 Cherokee Trails International Rally in Chattanooga.

The 2021 Bristol Forests Rally will consist of three stages looped three times (with one stage also being run in reverse in the dark) for a total of 69 competitive miles over one day. The rally will be based out of Bristol Motor Speedway with a closed service park on the speedway campus.

Fans can keep up with the action by checking stage times at nasarallysport.com. More information is available at BristolForestsRally.com.