LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon takes titles at Judy Thomas Invite

The Abingdon Falcons swept the boys and girls team titles at Friday’s Judy Thomas Invitational track and field meet at Patrick Henry High School.
Abingdon’s boys got two wins apiece from Xander Brown (100, 11.23 seconds & 200, 23.88 seconds) and Isaac Thiessen (1,600, 4:35.09 & 3,200, 9:58.20). The 4x100 relay squad of Jacob Puckett, Timmy Jessee, Haynes Carter and Brown (45.05 seconds) also nabbed a first-place finish for the Falcons.
Chris Sizemore of Rural Retreat prevailed in the high jump and long jump, while Tazewell’s Gavin Lee swept the throwing events.
AHS finished with 153 points, easily outdistancing runner-up George Wythe by 83 points.
Abingdon’s girls had a tougher time as they edged Ella Maiden-led Patrick Henry by 2 ½ points for the team title.
Makaleigh Jessee (1,600, 5:29.38), Emily Mays (300 hurdles, 52.45) and Lila Godfrey (800, 2:46.77) were victorious for the Falcons.
Maiden won five events as she was victorious in the 100 hurdles (16.93 seconds), high jump (5-2), pole vault (7-3), long jump (15-10 ¾) and triple jump (32-10). The pole vault event had been held Thursday in Bristol.
MOTORSPORTS
Bristol Forests Rally set for today
For the first time in nearly two decades, rally cars will race today in the Bristol area.
The Bristol Forests Rally will be the first event held on Cherokee National Forest gravel roads since the 2005 Cherokee Trails International Rally in Chattanooga.
The 2021 Bristol Forests Rally will consist of three stages looped three times (with one stage also being run in reverse in the dark) for a total of 69 competitive miles over one day. The rally will be based out of Bristol Motor Speedway with a closed service park on the speedway campus.
Fans can keep up with the action by checking stage times at nasarallysport.com. More information is available at BristolForestsRally.com.