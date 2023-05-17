PREP TENNIS

Abingdon sweeps singles titles

For the second straight day, the Abingdon Falcons collected Mountain 7 District gold.

Nick McReynolds took the boys title with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 victory over John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree in the finals on Wednesday.

Lauren Wimmer of Abingdon won the Mountain 7 District girls singles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaida Meade of Wise County Central.

Wimmer defeated Addy Bays of Gate City 8-3 to advance to the finals. Meade defeated Ridgeview's Jaecey Dingus 8-1 in the other semifinal.

SWD crowns individual champs

Robert Clem of Richlands captured the Southwest District boys singles championship on Wednesday, while Parker White captured the SWD girls crown.

Clem defeated Caden Burchett of Marion, while White topped Virginia High's Maddie Bishop.

White and Ava Austin defeated Graham's Jordyn Lambert and Rileigh Gibson in the girls doubles competition, while Clem and Cooper Hurst took the boys title from Burchett and a Marion teammate.

The SWD boys and girls team competition will be held today.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H Adkins earns all-region honors

Emory & Henry College softball standout Avery Adkins has received her second all-region recognition, having been selected by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association to the All-Southeast second team.

Adkins played in 36 of the team's 39 games with 33 appearances in the circle. She posted a 20-11 record with 28 complete games and eight shutouts, over 206 innings pitched. Adkins boasted a 2.34 earned run average and struck out 180 batters while walking just 21. She also batted .347 on the year with 17 runs scored on 33 hits with 13 extra-base hits including five home runs.

She was also an NFCA All-Southeast Region second team selection, and a South Atlantic Conference first team honoree.