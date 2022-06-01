LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon sweeps Region 3D doubles titles

PREP BOYS TENNIS

McReynolds-Hicks advance

The Abingdon doubles duo of Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks defeated a duo from Hidden Valley 6-1, 6-2 to capture the Region 3D championship on Wednesday at Virginia Tech.

McReynolds and Hicks will compete in the Class 3 state tournament next week in Blacksburg.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Wimmer-Woodall unbeaten heading to state

The Abingdon doubles team of Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall defeated a duo from Hidden Valley 6-3, 6-1 to claim the Region 3D championship on Wednesday at Virginia Tech.

Wimmer and Woodall improved to 23-0 and will be participate in the Class 3 state tournament next week in Blacksburg.

PREP BASEBALL

THSBCA tabs Vikings third in state

Tennessee High finished third in the Tennessee High School Baseball Coaches Association poll released on Tuesday.

The Vikings finished behind Class 3A state champion Upperman and state runner-up Covington.

Tennessee High made its first state tournament appearance in 42 years, finishing the season with a 27-9 record.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King’s Scott earned ABCA honors

King University baseball player Robbie Scott has been chosen All-Southeast Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), becoming the third King product to earn the distinction.

A second team honoree, Scott batted .366 with 45 RBIs this season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mutts to stay at Virginia Tech

Justyn Mutts is returning to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

The power forward has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tech for a sixth year of college and for a third season playing for the Hokies. He had declared for the draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for a return to Tech.