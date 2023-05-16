HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Abingdon sweeps doubles titles

Abingdon won both the Mountain 7 District doubles championships on Tuesday.

Nick McReynolds and Luke Gibson of the Falcons recorded a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win over John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin to take the boys title.

Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall defeated Jaida Meade and Emilee Mullins of Wise County Central, 6-1, 6-2 to triumph in the girls portion of the event.

THS' Kovacs wins Region 1 title

Tennessee High junior standout Allyson Kovacs defeated Alexa Yelenosky of Seymour 6-1, 6-0 to claim the Region 1 singles championship on Monday evening in Bristol.

Kovacs defeated Addison Wyrick of Sevier County 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the finals. Kovacs will compete in Class AA state tournament beginning next Thursday, May 25, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kovacs will face Ella de Jesus of Collierville in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be later that day, followed by the finals on Friday, May 26.

The Tennessee High duo of Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore advanced to the Region 1 doubles finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Allie Renner and Palmer Ballard of Greeneville before falling to Science Hill's Leah McBride and Josi Reid 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC has new coach

Dave Mullins is the new men’s basketball coach at Southwest Virginia Community College.

He has coached at several levels and was most recently the JV coach at Honaker High School, his alma mater. Mullins graduated from Honaker in 2004 and scored more than 1,000 career points while playing hoops for the Tigers.

His father, Larry, coached SWCC during the 2009-2010 season.

Mullins takes over for Scotty Boyd, who went 29-53 in three seasons leading the Flying Eagles. The team was 9-21 during the 2022-23 season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King duo garners D2CCA honors

The King University duo of Jessica Campbell and Madison Walter have earned all-region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA). Campbell was named to the first team while Walter garnered second team honors.

Campbell becomes the third player in program history to be selected D2CCA first team All-Region and second in as many years. The duo become the eighth and ninth individuals in program history to garner all-region honors from the D2CCA. Campbell is now eligible to earn D2CCA All-America honors which will be released on May 24.