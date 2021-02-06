 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon sends two to state in wrestling
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon sends two to state in wrestling

Connor Nichols and Dalton Minnick will represent Abingdon High School in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament.

Nichols placed second in the 106-pound weight class and Minnick did the same at 126 during Saturday’s Region 3D tourney in Christiansburg.

The VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament is set for Feb. 18.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King bests Belmont Abbey

Redshirt freshman Connor Jordan (Morristown East) pumped in 15 points as King University collected a 78-72 win over Conference Carolinas leader Belmont Abbey.

The Tornado (3-8, 2-7) also received 12 points and nine rebounds from M.J. Foust.

UVa-Wise outlasted by Anderson

Cameron Whiteside went for 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Briggs Parris scored his 1,000th career point for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday. However, it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped an 88-80 decision at Anderson.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps roll past Randolph

Alexis Hoppers contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Emory & Henry to a 70-40 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Randolph.

Emory & Henry (2-4, 2-3) also received eight points, five boards, three assists and two blocks from Josie Salyer (Volunteer) and eight points and three assists by Claudia Frost (Holston).

Kylie Stark and Cameron O’Neil had 11 points each in the loss.

Belmont Abbey nips King

Julie Ford tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, but King dropped a 54-53 Conference Carolinas decision to Belmont Abbey.

Brittany Autry led three Crusaders (12-1, 8-1) in double figures with 14 points and 14 boards.

King (4-5, 3-5) got 11 points from Kiki Samsel and five assists by Ryleigh Fritz.

Anderson ends Wise win streak

Anderson overpowered the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 79-66 win on Saturday, empathically ending the 10-game winning streak for the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise (10-2) was outrebounded 52-31 and shot just 3-for-18 from 3-point range. Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had a 17-point, 10-rebound performance in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado top Queens

Joshua Kim’s 37-kill, six-dig performance led the way as King University collected a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 win over Queens and improved to 3-1.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Keith, Samuel lead King

Jordan Keith (Holston) and Reed Samuel (John Battle) both had fifth-place finishes for the King University men’s track and field team on Saturday during an indoor track and field meet in Johnson City.

Keith clocked in at 4:32.74 in the one-mile run, while Samuel’s top leap in the long jump was 6.69 meters.

In Friday’s portion of the event, host team East Tennessee State got runner-up finishes from Chilhowie graduates Molly Rhudy and Malachi Thomas. Rhudy was second in the women’s long jump and Thomas was runner-up in the men’s high jump.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King earns exhibition wins over E&H

King University swept an exhibition doubleheader from regional rival Emory & Henry on Saturday, winning by scores of 8-2 and 5-4.

