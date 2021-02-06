LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon sends two to state in wrestling

Emory & Henry (2-4, 2-3) also received eight points, five boards, three assists and two blocks from Josie Salyer (Volunteer) and eight points and three assists by Claudia Frost (Holston).

Kylie Stark and Cameron O’Neil had 11 points each in the loss.

Belmont Abbey nips King

Julie Ford tallied 10 points and eight rebounds, but King dropped a 54-53 Conference Carolinas decision to Belmont Abbey.

Brittany Autry led three Crusaders (12-1, 8-1) in double figures with 14 points and 14 boards.

King (4-5, 3-5) got 11 points from Kiki Samsel and five assists by Ryleigh Fritz.

Anderson ends Wise win streak

Anderson overpowered the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a 79-66 win on Saturday, empathically ending the 10-game winning streak for the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise (10-2) was outrebounded 52-31 and shot just 3-for-18 from 3-point range. Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had a 17-point, 10-rebound performance in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado top Queens