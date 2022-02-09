LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Yeary takes two region titles

PREP SWIMMING AND DIVING

Abingdon’s Yeary takes two region titles

Abingdon swimming standout Ally Yeary captured the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke at the Region 3D swim meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Yeary, who recently committed to continue her swim career at George Mason, was joined with top finishes by Zoe Angelopoulou, who placed second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 100 backstroke.

The Abingdon boys were led by Alex Wolford, who won the 1-meter diving title. Among other state qualifiers for the Falcons were Ren Baker, Lanson Boltwood and Stacey Keene.

men’s COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Railsplitters split Cavaliers

Matthew Sells hads seven of Lincoln Memorial’s 15 3-pointers to lead the Railsplitters to a 113-59 South Atlantic Conference rout of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Jordan Walters had 29 points and Sells had 21 for Lincoln Memorial (20-3, 17-3).

Tyler Lloyd paced UVa-Wise (4-19, 3-16) – which entered with a three-game win streak – with 13 points and six rebounds. The Cavs were down 58-28 at halftime.

SWCC nearly reaches century mark again

Southwest Virginia Community College earned a 99-92 win over Catawba Valley Community College, just narrowing missing out on 100 points for a second straight game.

The Eagles, which improved to 12-9, have reached 100 points in eight games this season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise bashes Bluefield State

Kara Long (Lebanon) homered in the first game and freshman Michaela Barney (Twin Springs) went long in the second game as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise swept Bluefield State in a doubleheader by scores of 15-0 and 11-2.

Kaylee Jones (Eastside) supplied two hits in the opener, while McKenna Falwell and Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) combined to pitch a one-hitter. The Highland Cavaliers are 4-0.

Emma Crawford (Richlands) had the lone hit for Bluefield State (0-2) in the first game and also had a hit in the nightcap.

women’s COLLEGE SOCCER

E&H promotes Barateiro

Emory & Henry has elevated Filipe Barateiro to position of head women’s soccer coach.

Barateiro, who joined the E&H staff under Lisa Buckley in the fall, takes over a program that was 9-3-2 last season, the first winning season since 2011 and best winning percentage in program history. The nine wins were tied for fourth most in a single season.

Barateiro, who was a three-year starter at Union County in Barboursville, Ky.,had previously been an assistant at King University, in addition to a Knox County High School in Kentucky and in his native Portugal.

men’s MEN’S WRESTLING

King reigns over Queens, Big Blues

Six King men’s wrestlers earned victories to lead the Tornado to a 25-16 win over Queens.

Sixth-ranked Christian Small (141 pounds) was joined as winners by Elijah Hicks (133), Demetri Teddlie (149), Dallas Boone (165) and Dallin Ewart (174).

King improved to 7-7 on the season with a 37-9 win over Bluefield State in the nightcap. Among the wins for the Tornado was David Varner against former Graham standout Justin Fritz.

E&H wrestles past Rams

Emory & Henry picked up its second win of the season with a 39-6 victory at Bluefield.

Freshman Isaiah Dotson (Lee) and Avery Almany (John Battle) picked up wins for the Wasps (2-9).

COLLEGE SWIMMING

King sweeps league honors

A pair of King University swimmers have earned Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week awards.

That includes Sam Osowiecke, who had two individual wins and a relay win in a meet at Chowan. Erme represented the girls with the same honors, claiming two individual and one relay victory, also at Chowan.