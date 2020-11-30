LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Lucas reopens football recruitment; VHS grad transfers from King U. to Emory & Henry

Abingdon High School senior running back/linebacker Martin Lucas confirmed on Monday that he has reopened his recruiting.

Lucas had originally given a verbal commitment to Arizona State on July 17.

“I reopened my recruitment to see if I could get some closer options,” Lucas said. “I plan on making a decision sometime before our spring season.”

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lee transfers to E&H

Point guard Amaya Lee has transferred from King University to Emory & Henry College.

The former Virginia High standout averaged 1.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season as a freshman at King, appearing in all 29 of the Tornado’s contests.

Lee graduated from VHS as the program’s all-time leader in assists.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sanders joins King staff

Dwight Sanders has joined the King University men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant to Jason Gillespie.

Sanders most recently coached at Georgia’s Melvindale High School and was a standout player at Wayne County Community College in Detroit and Reinhardt University in Georgia.