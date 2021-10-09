 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Jessee finishes as runner-up in Trailblazer Invitational
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Jessee finishes as runner-up in Trailblazer Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
a

Abingdon High School junior Makaleigh Jessee earned a runner-up finish in the girls race on Saturday at the 49th annual Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet in Gray, Tennessee.

Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:22.4, finishing only behind Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan (19:16.3) in a field of 143 runners.

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington (fourth, 19:33.4) and Abingdon’s Aleah Dorn (16th, 21:06.4) also had top-20 finishes. Abingdon was seventh in the team standings as Watauga from North Carolina won the team title.

On the boys side, Abingdon’s Dylan Phillips (fourth, 16:51.8), Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (11th, 17:24.8), Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (13th, 17:41.1), Abingdon’s Rives Boltwood (14th, 17:42.9), Lebanon’s Alec Deckard (17th, 17:47.2) and Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (18th, 17:48.4) earned top-20 finishes.

Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield was the winner in 15:55.3, while Brentwood Academy won the team title. Abingdon was fourth in the team standings, while Union was fifth.

GOLF

Tri-Cities team places 12th

A team comprised of players from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee wrapped up play at the PGA Junior League National Championship on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Landon Lee, Conner Brummitt, William Sanders, Aliezah Robinson, Paul Haire, Will Carrier, Ben Vandergriff and Linfan Li represented the area in the event as the team placed 12th out of the 12 teams.

Sanders and Robinson were the top pairing on Saturday for the local squad in the Scramble Stroke Play format, shooting a five-under par on the First 9 Scramble and a two-under par on the Second 9 Scramble.

The duos of Sanders-Carrier and Brummitt-Li (two-under par) led Friday’s First 9 Scramble, while Sanders-Carrier (two-under) led the way in the Second 9 Scramble.

Brummitt will play in Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament for Abingdon High School.

The semifinals and finals of the Junior League Championship are scheduled for today with Florida, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Utah vying for the title.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King bops Barton

Julie Ward finished with 13 digs and 10 kills as the King University Tornado took a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Conference Carolina win over Barton.

Ward has surpassed both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career. King (11-7, 6-2) also received 14 assists from Abingdon High School graduate Katie Harless.

Catawba clips UVa-Wise

Catawba collected a 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, overcoming another stellar performance by Adison Minor of the Highland Cavaliers.

Minor had 16 kills, two assists and one block for UVa-Wise (4-13, 0-10) and has a team-high 132 kills on the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King falls 5-0 to Pembroke

King University managed just one shot in suffering a 5-0 loss to UNC Pembroke. The Tornado is now 3-6.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Booher sets personal best

King University’s Josh Booher clocked in at 25:33 to establish a personal best mark in the Gold Division men’s race at a meet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The John Battle High School graduate was 105th in a race that had 337 finishers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts