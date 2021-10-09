LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Jessee finishes as runner-up in Trailblazer Invitational

Landon Lee, Conner Brummitt, William Sanders, Aliezah Robinson, Paul Haire, Will Carrier, Ben Vandergriff and Linfan Li represented the area in the event as the team placed 12th out of the 12 teams.

Sanders and Robinson were the top pairing on Saturday for the local squad in the Scramble Stroke Play format, shooting a five-under par on the First 9 Scramble and a two-under par on the Second 9 Scramble.

The duos of Sanders-Carrier and Brummitt-Li (two-under par) led Friday’s First 9 Scramble, while Sanders-Carrier (two-under) led the way in the Second 9 Scramble.

Brummitt will play in Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament for Abingdon High School.

The semifinals and finals of the Junior League Championship are scheduled for today with Florida, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Utah vying for the title.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King bops Barton

Julie Ward finished with 13 digs and 10 kills as the King University Tornado took a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Conference Carolina win over Barton.