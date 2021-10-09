LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Jessee finishes as runner-up in Trailblazer Invitational

Abingdon High School junior Makaleigh Jessee earned a runner-up finish in the girls race on Saturday at the 49th annual Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet in Gray, Tennessee.
Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:22.4, finishing only behind Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan (19:16.3) in a field of 143 runners.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington (fourth, 19:33.4) and Abingdon’s Aleah Dorn (16th, 21:06.4) also had top-20 finishes. Abingdon was seventh in the team standings as Watauga from North Carolina won the team title.
On the boys side, Abingdon’s Dylan Phillips (fourth, 16:51.8), Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (11th, 17:24.8), Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (13th, 17:41.1), Abingdon’s Rives Boltwood (14th, 17:42.9), Lebanon’s Alec Deckard (17th, 17:47.2) and Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (18th, 17:48.4) earned top-20 finishes.
Daniel Boone’s Conner Wingfield was the winner in 15:55.3, while Brentwood Academy won the team title. Abingdon was fourth in the team standings, while Union was fifth.
GOLF
Tri-Cities team places 12th
A team comprised of players from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee wrapped up play at the PGA Junior League National Championship on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Landon Lee, Conner Brummitt, William Sanders, Aliezah Robinson, Paul Haire, Will Carrier, Ben Vandergriff and Linfan Li represented the area in the event as the team placed 12th out of the 12 teams.
Sanders and Robinson were the top pairing on Saturday for the local squad in the Scramble Stroke Play format, shooting a five-under par on the First 9 Scramble and a two-under par on the Second 9 Scramble.
The duos of Sanders-Carrier and Brummitt-Li (two-under par) led Friday’s First 9 Scramble, while Sanders-Carrier (two-under) led the way in the Second 9 Scramble.
Brummitt will play in Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament for Abingdon High School.
The semifinals and finals of the Junior League Championship are scheduled for today with Florida, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Utah vying for the title.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King bops Barton
Julie Ward finished with 13 digs and 10 kills as the King University Tornado took a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Conference Carolina win over Barton.
Ward has surpassed both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career. King (11-7, 6-2) also received 14 assists from Abingdon High School graduate Katie Harless.
Catawba clips UVa-Wise
Catawba collected a 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, overcoming another stellar performance by Adison Minor of the Highland Cavaliers.
Minor had 16 kills, two assists and one block for UVa-Wise (4-13, 0-10) and has a team-high 132 kills on the season.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King falls 5-0 to Pembroke
King University managed just one shot in suffering a 5-0 loss to UNC Pembroke. The Tornado is now 3-6.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Booher sets personal best
King University’s Josh Booher clocked in at 25:33 to establish a personal best mark in the Gold Division men’s race at a meet in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The John Battle High School graduate was 105th in a race that had 337 finishers.