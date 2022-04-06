LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon’s Jennings hits game-winner for Wasps

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Abingdon’s Jennings hits game-winner for Wasps

Abingdon graduate Will Jennings drove in Nathan Treadway with a walkoff single to complete a four-run ninth inning to lift Emory & Henry to an 8-7 win over Bluefield University on Wednesday afternoon.

McCray Sawyers added a two-run single in the ninth to help the Wasps beat the Rams (20-9). Jared Foley had three hits and Tristan Hensley and Sawyers drove in three runs each in the win.

Kolby Anderson scored three runs for the Wasps (6-17).

Bonney, Hall hit King past UVa-Wise

Wes Bonney had four hits, including a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead King to a 7-1 victory to complete a doubleheader sweep of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had three hits and drove in two runs to help the Tornado (16-13) to an opening game 7-3 victory against the Highland Cavaliers. Michael Cordova and Tanner Hunley combined to allow just six hits, one of which was a two-run home run by Tyler Campbell.

Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale picked up the win in the nightcap, combining with five other pitchers, including Tennessee High graduate Bohdi Baker, to allow just three hits in the nightcap. One of those was a solo home run by Cole Harness.

UVa-Wise dropped to 13-24 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits with Bobcats

Carly Turner tossed a two-hitter and also had two hits, including a home run, to lead King to a 7-0 victory over Lees-McRae to earn a split of Conference Carolinas twinbill.

Turner improved to 6-1, allowing just two hits, striking out nine and walking one

Rikkelle Miller and Turner had King’s lone hits in an 8-0 opening game loss. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts took the loss in the circle for the Tornado (24-12, 8-4).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oliver adds Martin to staff

East Tennessee State men’s basketball Desmond Oliver has hired former Jacksonville University coach Vince Martin as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers.

Martin spent the last three seasons at Jacksonville. Martin, who played at Tennessee-Pine-Bluff, Young Harris and Jacksonville, has also been a high school and AAU coach in

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

King ranked 9th in nation

King University will host the Conference Carolinas Championship on Saturday as the ninth ranked team in America, according to the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA).

King, which has been third three weeks in a row, finished 8-1 in the regular season. The Tornado will host the Conference Carolinas meet on Friday and Saturday at the Student Center Complex. Top seed Belmont Abbey, Converse and Limestone will also be involved.

Baylor University is ranked first in the nation.

LATE TUESDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung stars in win

Mac McClung was the main man for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night.

The former Gate City High School star scored a game-high 27 points and also dished out 10 assists in helping his team earn a 134-123 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.

McClung was magnificent in a game that was televised nationally on ESPN and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard also had three rebounds and committed three turnovers.

The third-seeded Lakers play the No. 2 Agua Caliente Clippers in a semifinal game on Thursday.