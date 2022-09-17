Local Briefs: Abingdon, John Battle girls win meets

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon, John Battle girls win meets

The girls cross country teams at Abingdon and John Battle were both victorious at meets held Saturday.

Abingdon won the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, with Makaleigh Jessee (19:12.16) taking the top spot as the Falcons claimed the top spot over Daniel Boone by two points.

Josie Jackson (seventh, 20:15.5) and Amanda Ferrante (eighth, 20:22.7) and Cecelia Johnson (15th, 20:56.8) also placed in the top-15 for AHS.

John Battle beat Tennessee High by seven points to win the Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother Park in Marion, Virginia. Elizabeth Richardson (seventh, 22:01.1), Jayden Sisk (12th, 22:42.1) and Kendall Jarvis (15th, 23:09.6) led the way for the Trojans.

Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won in 19:21.7.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins 6th straight

Hailee Blankenship had 18 kills, 12 digs and four aces to lead King to its sixth straight win, a 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13 Conference Carolinas home victory against Southern Wesleyan.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 47 assists and three blocks. Gabri Puertas had 18 digs, while Bailey Fersner and Abigail Belcher had nine kills each for the Tornado (8-6, 3-0).

Cavaliers fall to Railsplitters

Connor Bailey had 16 kills and Hannah McAmis (Wise County Central) added 10 digs, four assists and two aces in the 25-21, 25-4, 21-25, 25-21 South Atlantic Conference loss for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise against Tusculum.

Suddeth Piper tallied 16 assist and nine digs, Lily Gutierrez contributed 15 digs and Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) had six kills for the Cavaliers (3-6, 0-5).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King falls to first place Braves

Kristal Garcia had 15 saves in goal and King took just one shot in an 8-0 loss to Conference Carolinas leader UNC Pembroke.

Pembroke took 51 shots, 23 on goal and nine corner kicks.

King dropped to 1-4-2, 1-1-2 in the league.