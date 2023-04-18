HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Abingdon strength program honored

Abingdon’s strength and conditioning program was recently honored by the National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) as a Program of Excellence for the 2023-2026 period.

The program helmed by coach Chase Nunley was cited for operating at the highest level of professionalism and displaying safety, quality, efficacy, outreach and highlighting.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling,” Nunley said. “There’s been tremendous support from all the coaches, Abingdon community and above all else the student-athletes. A recognition like this justifies all of the time and effort put in by all stakeholders. We’ve come a long ways since 2018, but now the standard has risen and it’s our job to reach that next level as a strength and conditioning program.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Power to serve as Bristol’s pitching coach

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Ted Power will serve as the pitching coach for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners during the 2023 season.

Power spent the previous two seasons tutoring pitchers with the Pulaski River Turtles of the Appy League. He suited up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners in a big-league career that spanned from 1981-1993. He also has experience coaching in the minors.

The other members of first-year manager Bill Kinneberg’s staff are hitting coach Tommy Murphy from the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, bench coach Chris Kennedy from Ardmore High School in Alabama and athletic trainer Katherine Carnaghi from Mary Washington.

Bristol opens the season on June 6 in Pulaski. This marks the third consecutive summer the Appy League will serve as an amateur collegiate wooden bat league.

LMU overpowers UVa-Wise

A 10-run fifth inning propelled Lincoln Memorial University to a 20-7 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Monday.

Jacob Boyle of UVa-Wise went 3-for-4 and connected for the first home run of his collegiate career.

The Highland Cavaliers (15-30, 4-17) have a team ERA of 9.54.