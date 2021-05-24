LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon girls win Region 3D tennis title

Wins by Lauren Wimmer, Lauren Goodman, Harmony Webb and Ellen Buddington in singles propelled Abingdon to a 5-1 win over Hidden Valley on Monday afternoon in the finals of the VHSL Region 3D girls tennis tournament.

Abingdon (10-2) will play at the Region 3C champion on June 7 in a state semifinal match. The state finals are June 10 at Virginia Tech.

PREP FOOTBALL

Leftwich takes over at Cave Spring

Nick Leftwich is the new head football coach at Cave Spring High School.

The 31-year-old former quarterback and wide receiver at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is the grandson of the late Wayne Leftwich, the longtime former coach of the Pound Wildcats.

Nick Leftwich also served as an assistant coach at Graham, Tazewell, Salem (his alma mater) and William Fleming.

Leftwich succeeds Tim Fulton at Cave Spring. Fulton resigned last month after 16 seasons with the Knights, accepting a position as an assistant at Franklin County.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moore earns honor