LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon, GC football game postponed

A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the Gate City High School football program led to the postponement of the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District game against the Abingdon Falcons on Friday night at Legion Field. It was one of four games postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King Tornado suffer first loss

Mars Hill posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 win over King University on Friday to improve to 5-1, while handing the King University Tornado their first loss of the season.

King (1-1) ws led by Hailee Blankenship’s 14 kills and Katie Harless’ 12 assists.

E&H splits matches

The Emory & Henry College Wasps split a pair of matches on Friday at a tournament hosted by King University.

The Wasps (2-2) earned a 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-5 win over Young Harris as Carley Williams slammed down 14 kills. E&H had dropped a five-game match to Lees-McRae earlier in the day.

UVa-Wise ends skid