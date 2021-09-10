 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon, GC football game postponed
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon, GC football game postponed

A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the Gate City High School football program led to the postponement of the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District game against the Abingdon Falcons on Friday night at Legion Field. It was one of four games postponed this week due to COVID-19 issues.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King Tornado suffer first loss

Mars Hill posted a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 win over King University on Friday to improve to 5-1, while handing the King University Tornado their first loss of the season.

King (1-1) ws led by Hailee Blankenship’s 14 kills and Katie Harless’ 12 assists.

E&H splits matches

The Emory & Henry College Wasps split a pair of matches on Friday at a tournament hosted by King University.

The Wasps (2-2) earned a 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-5 win over Young Harris as Carley Williams slammed down 14 kills. E&H had dropped a five-game match to Lees-McRae earlier in the day.

UVa-Wise ends skid

The Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise snapped a 36-match winning streak with a four-game win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday.

The Highland Cavaliers (1-3) hadn’t won since Sept. 8, 2019.

LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID
LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID

Three high school football games involving local teams were postponed on Monday, while one contest was added to the schedule...West Ridge won the school's first-ever boys golf match on Tuesday...King defeated Tusculum in women's soccer, while UVa-Wise volleyball fell to the Pioneers...East Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott has been chosen as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

