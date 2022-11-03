Local Briefs: Abingdon dominates 3D meet; McClung in action tonight in NBA G League

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon dominates 3D meet

Abingdon High School’s distance-running dominance continued on Thursday afternoon.

The Falcons swept the team and individual titles at the VHSL Region 3D cross country championships at the Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia.

Abingdon’s girls beat Christiansburg by 38 points as standout senior Makaleigh Jessee cruised to the individual crown in 18:45.70. That was nearly a minute better than runner-up and teammate Josie Jackson, who clocked in at 19:43.91.

Jessee revealed via her social media accounts on Tuesday that she had committed to continue her running career at Tennessee Tech.

Cecelia Johnson (sixth, 20:22.01), Elaina Bakker (seventh, 20:26.88), Amanda Ferrante (10th, 20:52.23) and Aleah Dorn (15th, 21:54.24) also led the way for AHS.

Abingdon’s boys beat Christiansburg by 28 points with race winner Jack Bundy (15:56.69) set-ting the pace.

Rives Boltwood of the Falcons was runner-up in 16:04.66, while Gregory Poisson (fifth, 16:40.19), Bramley Childress (seventh, 17:05.99) and Henry Pillion (14th, 17:43.30) had top finishes for the defending state champs.

The VHSL Class 3 state meet will be held Nov. 12 in Salem.

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

McClung makes Blue Coats debut tonight

Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung begins his second season in the NBA G League tonight.

The 23-year-old guard is with the Delaware Blue Coats, a Philadelphia 76ers affiliate, and will be in the lineup against the homestanding Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m.

McClung’s team also plays in Greensboro on Saturday night.

McClung was the 2021-22 G League Rookie of the Year after starring for the South Bay Lakers and also had one-game NBA stints with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

He took part in the Las Vegas Summer League, training camp and one preseason game with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors before being released and hooking on with the Blue Coats.

Coby Karl (a former NBA guard and the son of longtime coach George Karl) is Delaware’s head coach, while former University of Tennessee standout Jaden Springer is also on the Blue Coats’ roster.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU roars past Lions

Brenda Mock Brown’s first look at her ETSU women’s basketball team was a good one, as the Buccaneers defeated Mars Hill 87-41 in an exhibition game on Thursday at Brooks Gym.

Temple University transfer Jiselle Thomas scored 29 points and added seven rebounds for ETSU. Journee added 12 points and 10 boards, while Pepperdine transfer Jayla Ruffus-Milner tallied 12 points and nine boards.

Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes for the Bucs.

ETSU will open its regular season on Monday at defending national champion South Carolina.

SWCC falls to Concord

The Flying Eagles’ women’s basketball team dropped a 69-61 decision to the Concord University junior varsity team on Thursday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eagles fly to victory.

The Flying Eagles of Southwest Virginia Community College defeated Franklin Prep 119-100 on Thursday.

King 10th in CC preseason poll

The King University men’s basketball team was selected 10th in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll as selected by the league’s head coach.

King, which finished 14-15, including an 11-13 league mark last season, was picked 10th out of 13 teams. UNC-Pembroke picked up 11 of 13 first place votes, with Emmanuel getting the other two.

King, which is beginning its third season under Jason Gillespie, will open its season on Nov. 11 by hosting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in the Conference Carolina/SAC Challenge. The Tornado will host Carson-Newman in the same event on Nov. 12.