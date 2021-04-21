LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon cross country trio has top-10 finishes

Lovelace oversaw one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds during his tenure. TW was 2-20 the season before his arrival and the Pioneers went 16-8, 21-5 and 16-3 over the ensuing three years under his tutelage.

Thomas Walker advanced to the finals of the regional tournament for the first time since 1999 this past winter, dropping a 65-49 decision to eventual Class 1 state champ Honaker in the Region 1D title game.

Lovelace is a Northeast Tennessee native and a 1988 graduate of Volunteer High School.

PREP BASKETBALL

Locals earn TSWA recognition

Dylan Bartley from Sullivan East has been chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class AA all-state boys basketball team.

Bartley tallied 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the Patriots, who won the Three Rivers Conference championship and advanceD to the Class AA state sectionals.

Sullivan East sophomore Jenna Hare and Breanna Yarber, a senior from Sullivan Central, were chosen to the TSWA Class AA all-state girls basketball team.