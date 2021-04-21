LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon cross country trio has top-10 finishes; Lovelace steps down as girls coach at Thomas Walker

Lovelace oversaw one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds during his tenure. TW was 2-20 the season before his arrival and the Pioneers went 16-8, 21-5 and 16-3 over the ensuing three years under his tutelage.

Thomas Walker advanced to the finals of the regional tournament for the first time since 1999 this past winter, dropping a 65-49 decision to eventual Class 1 state champ Honaker in the Region 1D title game.

"When he was initially hired, we obviously wanted to win ballgames, but even more than that we hoped that he could spearhead changing the culture and dynamics of our girls basketball program, and he more than certainly achieved that goal as well as having quite a bit of success along the way," said Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith. "We wish him the absolute best and still hope to see him at some games next winter supporting the Pioneers."

Lovelace is a Northeast Tennessee native and a 1988 graduate of Volunteer High School.

PREP BASKETBALL

Locals earn TSWA recognition

Dylan Bartley from Sullivan East has been chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class AA all-state boys basketball team.