LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon cross country trio has top-10 finishes; Lovelace steps down as girls coach at Thomas Walker

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
AHS trio has top-10 finishes
Abingdon High School had three runners qualify for Wednesday’s Virginia High School League Class 3 state cross country meet and all three of them placed in the top-10.
Isaac Thiessen finished sixth in the boys race at Green Hill Park in Salem, crossing the finish line in 16:28.9. That was just in front of teammate and fellow junior Dylan Phillips, who placed seventh in 16:335.
On the girls side, Makaleigh Jessee of the Falcons recorded a ninth-place finish in 19:52.8.
The Western Albemarle Warriors dominated the event.
The girls team won by six points over Hidden Valley with Jenna Stuzman winning the title in 19:04.6.
Western Albemarle’s boys team won by 16 points over Christiansburg as Owen Shifflett was the individual champion in 16:00.3.
The Class 2 meet is today in Salem with the girls race at 1 p.m. and the boys competition at 3:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lovelace resigns at Thomas Walker
Jonathan Lovelace resigned as the girls basketball coach at Thomas Walker High School on Wednesday after three successful seasons at the helm of the Pioneers.
Lovelace oversaw one of Southwest Virginia’s top turnarounds during his tenure. TW was 2-20 the season before his arrival and the Pioneers went 16-8, 21-5 and 16-3 over the ensuing three years under his tutelage.
Thomas Walker advanced to the finals of the regional tournament for the first time since 1999 this past winter, dropping a 65-49 decision to eventual Class 1 state champ Honaker in the Region 1D title game.
"When he was initially hired, we obviously wanted to win ballgames, but even more than that we hoped that he could spearhead changing the culture and dynamics of our girls basketball program, and he more than certainly achieved that goal as well as having quite a bit of success along the way," said Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith. "We wish him the absolute best and still hope to see him at some games next winter supporting the Pioneers."
Lovelace is a Northeast Tennessee native and a 1988 graduate of Volunteer High School.
PREP BASKETBALL
Locals earn TSWA recognition
Dylan Bartley from Sullivan East has been chosen to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class AA all-state boys basketball team.
Bartley tallied 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the Patriots, who won the Three Rivers Conference championship and advanceD to the Class AA state sectionals.
Sullivan East sophomore Jenna Hare and Breanna Yarber, a senior from Sullivan Central, were chosen to the TSWA Class AA all-state girls basketball team.
Hare tallied 18 points and nine rebounds a game for the Patriots, who fell to Grainger in the Region 1-AA tournament. Yarber, who transferred from Patrick Henry after the season had started, tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, leading the Cougars to 19 wins.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
E&H’s Swegheimer earned ODAC honors
Emory & Henry sophomore defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer has been chosen as the Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Swegheimer posted 18 tackles, with a league-best 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks which also led the ODAC for the Wasps.
Joining Swegheimer with first team honors from Emory & Henry were DL Dakota Morris, RB Grayson Overstreet, WR Elijah Rice, LB Ivan Phillips, DL Donovan Pinnix and DB Jaylyn Kreimes. DL Deondre Chambliss was a second team selection.
Randolph-Macon College signal-caller Presley Egbers was named the J. Stokeley Fulton Offensive Player of the Year while Yellow Jacket mentor Pedro Arruza was honored as coach of the year by his colleagues.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King falls to the Flying Fleet
Erskine scored in the final seven minutes of each half to defeat King 2-1 in the pool play portion of the Conference Carolinas tournament.
Anya Gross scored off an assist from Megan Brody to give King a 1-0 lead in the first half. Lucy Barrientos had four saves in goal for the Tornado (1-5-2), who will travel to North Greenville on Sunday to conclude tournament pool play.