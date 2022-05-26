LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys win Region 3D title

Xander Brown led the way for Abingdon High School on Thursday as the Falcons won the VHSL Region 3D boys track and field championship during the meet held at Staunton River High School.

Brown was triumphant in the 100, 200 and 400 meters as the Falcons cruised to the team title.

Dylan Phillips (800 and 1,600) was also a double-winner, while Rives Boltwood (3,200) and the 4x400 relay team were victorious as well.

Chloe Odum won the 100, 200 and long jump for the Abingdon girls, who placed third in the team standings. Makaleigh Jessee (3,200) and the 4x400 relay team also prevailed.

GW girls finish second

Three individual victories helped George Wythe High School’s girls finish as runner-up in the team standings during Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1C track and field championships in Pearisburg.

Keira Scott won the 100 (13.45 seconds), McKenzie Tate was triumphant in the 200-meter dash (27.73 seconds) and the 4x100 relay team was victorious in 52.62 seconds.

Silver medals went to Tate (400, 1:02.04), Ella Richardson (100 hurdles, 18.61 seconds) and Haley Faulkner (high jump, 4-4 and triple jump (31-08).

Auburn cruised to the team title with 149 points, easily ahead of GW’s total of 82.

Elijah Masten-Hale led the way for GW’s boys with victories in the long jump (20-03) and triple jump (40-08) as the Maroons finished fifth. Narrows edged Auburn, 111-105, for the boys team title.