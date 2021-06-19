LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys place 5th in Class 3 track meet

Johnson City had scored a run in the top of the ninth to take an 11-10 lead before the State Liners finished it off behind Maynard, who finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Ashton King and Cherokee Nichols drove in three runs each for the Doughboys.

Zachary Rice picked up the win in relief for Bristol.

The State Liners (7-5) will visit Elizabethton for the start of a two-game series tonight.

Cross to play for USA Baseball

Virginia Tech rising sophomore and Tennessee High graduate Gavin Cross has accepted an invitation to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer.

Cross, the fourth Hokie to play for the CNT since 1981, hit .345 in 2021 with 11 homers, 13 doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs and 48 runs scored, becoming the first Virginia Tech freshman to be a first-team All-ACC honoree.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2. Ten of the team’s 11 games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League, including at DeVault Stadium in Bristol on July 8.

COLLEGE SWIMMING