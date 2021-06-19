LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys place 5th in Class 3 track meet

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Two Falcons place 2nd in Class 3 meet
Xander Brown and Dylan Phillips recorded second place finishes for Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 State Championships on Friday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Abingdon placed fifth in the boys meet with 33 points. Western Albemarle won the title with 57 points.
Brown finished second in the 100 meters in 10.96, in addition to fourth in the 200 meters (22.53). Phillips was second in the 1600 meters in 4:27.81 and 8th in the 800 meters (2:05.02).
Isaac Thiessen placed third in the 3200 (9:42.67) and sixth in the 1600 (4:35.87). Haynes Carter was eighth in the long jump (20-03.25). The 4x100 relay team finished eighth.
The Abingdon girls placed 11th with 19 points. Heritage (Lynchburg) took first with 74 points.
Makaleigh Jessee lead the Abingdon girls with a third place finish in the 1600 meters (5:22.13) and fourth in the 3200 meters (11:22.14). Emily Mays was sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.63) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (50.14). The 4x100 relay team was sixth.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Maynard’s game-winner lifts State Liners
Cort Maynard’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Bristol State Liners to a thrilling 12-11 Appalachian League victory over the Johnson City Doughboys on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.
Johnson City had scored a run in the top of the ninth to take an 11-10 lead before the State Liners finished it off behind Maynard, who finished with three hits and four RBIs.
Ashton King and Cherokee Nichols drove in three runs each for the Doughboys.
Zachary Rice picked up the win in relief for Bristol.
The State Liners (7-5) will visit Elizabethton for the start of a two-game series tonight.
Cross to play for USA Baseball
Virginia Tech rising sophomore and Tennessee High graduate Gavin Cross has accepted an invitation to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer.
Cross, the fourth Hokie to play for the CNT since 1981, hit .345 in 2021 with 11 homers, 13 doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs and 48 runs scored, becoming the first Virginia Tech freshman to be a first-team All-ACC honoree.
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2. Ten of the team’s 11 games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League, including at DeVault Stadium in Bristol on July 8.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Graves resigns at King