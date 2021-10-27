LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys perfect, girls close in Mountain 7 cross country

Lebanon’s boys and Rural Retreat’s girls took the top spots at Wednesday’s Hogoheegee District championships at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.

Lebanon won the boys team title by 15 points over Chilhowie as Derek Mitchell won in 16:42.2. Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (16:43.6) was runner-up.

Rural Retreat beat Patrick Henry by seven points in the girls team standings with Madison Fiscus (21:58.9) taking top individual honors. Zoe Davenport of PH (22:31) was runner-up.

Dalton, GW win MED girls title

The postseason has arrived as Morgan Dalton and George Wythe High School’s girls cross country team aim for a repeat. The defending VHSL Class 1 state individual champ and team champs took care of business at the Mountain Empire District meet at Blacksburg High School.

Dalton won in 21:06.5 while GW’s girls claimed the team championship by 12 points over Auburn.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bobcats out-kick Tornado

Presley Bacon scored her third goal of the season for King, but the Tornado dropped a 2-1 Conference Carolinas decision to Lees-McRae. Kristal Garcia had one save in goal for King (4-9-1, 3-7-1).