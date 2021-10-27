LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys perfect, girls close in Mountain 7 cross country

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Abingdon boys perfect in Mountain 7, girls near-perfect
Abingdon High School was absolutely perfect in winning the boys team title at Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District cross country championships at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
The Falcons swept the top five positions in posting a perfect score of 15 as Isaac Thiessen (15:55.7), Dylan Phillips (16:27.8), Jack Bundy (16:40.9), Rives Boltwood (16:41.5) and Gregory Poisson (16:55.2) crossed the finish line in succession.
The Falcons beat runner-up Union by 27 points.
Abingdon’s girls almost matched their male counterparts finishing with 17 points to beat John Battle by 25 points for the team title.
Makaleigh Jessee (18:42.2) won her third straight Mountain 7 District individual title with Aleah Dorn (second, 19:56.7), Josie Jackson (third, 20:36.8), Cecelia Johnson (fourth, 21:08.7), Kelli Garrett (eighth, 22:59.9) and Haruna Iwata (24:04.4) had top-10 finishes for AHS.
Wise County Central’s Lydia Slemp (fifth, 21:29.4) and the John Battle duo of Kendall Jarvis (21:58.7) and Elizabeth Richardson (22:53.1) interrupted Abingdon’s representatives in the top eight.
Tazewell siblings top SWD
The Rhudy siblings from Tazewell High School were the top runners at Wednesday’s Southwest District meet at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell.
Freshman Abigail Rhudy won the girls race in 20:15.82, while junior Ian Rhudy was the boys winner in 18:18.66.
Tazewell (boys) and Virginia High (girls) were the team champs.
Myra Kariuki (third, 22:58.32), Lucy Tester (fifth, 24:27.26), Shaylen Cannon (sixth, 24:31.12), Tori Kariuki (seventh, 24:52.31) and Sydney Bonney (eighth, 25:26.74) led the VHS girls.
Virginia High’s Brett Goss (19:10.96) was the runner-up in the boys race.
Gibson wins again for Castlewood
Castlewood High School cross country star Adam Gibson added another title to his growing collection.
Gibson crossed the finish line in 19:20 to win the boys race at Wednesday’s Cumberland District championships at Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing.
He was well ahead of runner-up Waylon Ball from Thomas Walker, who clocked in at 21:35.
J.I. Burton freshman Kaylen Fields (24:29) won the girls race.
J.I. Burton (boys) and Rye Cove (girls) won the team titles.
Lebanon, Rural Retreat shine in Hogo
Lebanon’s boys and Rural Retreat’s girls took the top spots at Wednesday’s Hogoheegee District championships at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
Lebanon won the boys team title by 15 points over Chilhowie as Derek Mitchell won in 16:42.2. Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (16:43.6) was runner-up.
Rural Retreat beat Patrick Henry by seven points in the girls team standings with Madison Fiscus (21:58.9) taking top individual honors. Zoe Davenport of PH (22:31) was runner-up.
Dalton, GW win MED girls title
The postseason has arrived as Morgan Dalton and George Wythe High School’s girls cross country team aim for a repeat. The defending VHSL Class 1 state individual champ and team champs took care of business at the Mountain Empire District meet at Blacksburg High School.
Dalton won in 21:06.5 while GW’s girls claimed the team championship by 12 points over Auburn.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bobcats out-kick Tornado
Presley Bacon scored her third goal of the season for King, but the Tornado dropped a 2-1 Conference Carolinas decision to Lees-McRae. Kristal Garcia had one save in goal for King (4-9-1, 3-7-1).
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Lees-McRae blanks King
Dalton Gammon and Collin Parsons combined for three saves in goal, but the Bobcats got four more past them to defeat the Tornado 4-0. Mate Lengyel had two of four shots on goal for King (2-9-2, 0-9-1).
COLLEGE TENNIS
King sweeps CC awards
A pair of King tennis players earned Conference Carolinas player of the week honors after last week’s win over Emory & Henry.
Rhys Halcrow took the men’s honors, while Mishka Koricinova won the women’s award, with both players earning singles and doubles victories against the Wasps.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Cumberland District
At Wilderness Road Park (Ewing)
BOYS
Team Scores
J.I. Burton 35, Thomas Walker 43, Rye Cove 44
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 19:20; 2. Waylon Ball (TW), 21:35; 3. Eli Day (TW), 22:01; 4. Robert Emershaw (JIB), 22:04; 5. Braylon McConnell (JIB), 23:38; 6. Logan Barnette (RC), 24:06; 7. Frank Worley (Castlewood), 24:09; 8. Braydon McElyea (TW), 24:15; 9. Clifton Goode (RC), 24:18; 10. Jonathan Dotson (Castlewood), 24:19.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Rye Cove 22, J.I. Burton 33
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Kaylen Fields (JIB), 24:29; 2. Gracie Cress (Eastside), 25:38; 3. Alexa Goins (RC), 27:25; 4. Morgyn Bledsoe (RC), 27:55; 5. Katelyn Chapman (RC), 28:02; 6. Vivian Boles (RC), 28:28; 7. Haley Day (Eastside), 28:57; 8. Montana Sutherland (Castlewood), 29:18; 9. Maggie Adams (JIB), 29:43; 10. Tate McKenzie (JIB), 30:28.
Hogoheegee District
At Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol)
BOYS
Team Scores
Lebanon 20, Chilhowie 35, Rural Retreat 86, Holston 89
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 16:42.2; 2. Lucas Blevins (Chilhowie), 16:43.6; 3. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 17:01.6; 4. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 18:10.3; 5. Landon Hess (Lebanon), 18:34.2; 6. James Nash (Chilhowie), 18:36.1; 7. Ethan King (Lebanon), 19:06.6; 8. Mason Lee (Chilhowie), 19:27.3; 9. Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 19:57.1; 10. Holden Belcher (Patrick Henry), 20:02.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Rural Retreat 25, Patrick Henry 32
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Madison Fiscus (RR), 21:58.9; 2. Zoe Davenport (PH), 22:31; 3. Katie Dick (PH), 23:17.4; 4. Annabelle Fiscus (RR), 23:17.6; 5. Katie Jones (Lebanon), 24:38.5; 6. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 25:22.9; 7. Makayla Anderson (RR), 26:46; 8. Maggie Milhorne (Holston), 26:54.7; 9. Claire Lachniet (PH), 28:08.1; 10. Olivia Crigger (RR), 28:34.3
Mountain Empire District
At Blacksburg High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Auburn 33, Grayson County 50, George Wythe 57, Galax 95, Bland County 98
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Chase Gwynn (Auburn), 17:37.8; 2. Mitch Scaggs (Auburn), 18:04.7; 3. Dylan Bedwell (Grayson), 18:06.7; 4. Andy Tickle (Auburn), 18:45.2; 5. Josh Tomiak (GW), 19:23.7; 6. Brett Buchanan (GW), 19:29.8; 7. Aaron Simpson (Grayson), 19:40.6; 8. Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson), 19:44; 9. Gerardo Reyes (Grayson), 19:56.1; 10. Oscar Montgomery (GW), 20:12.3
GIRLS
Team Scores
George Wythe 25, Auburn 37, Galax 58
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Morgan Dalton (GW), 21:06.5; 2. Katelyn Lafon (Auburn), 21:34.1; 3. Camryn Hardin (GW), 21:36.2; 4. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 22:17.5; 5. Destyne Rutherford (Grayson County), 22:20.5; 6. Amelia Terry (Auburn), 22:21.1; 7. Katherline Light (Auburn), 23:21.5; 8. Sara Hale (Grayson County), 23:3.2; 9. Dianna White (Galax), 23:56.2; 10. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 23:56.9
Mountain 7 District
At Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol)
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 15, Union 42, Wise County Central 87, Gate City 94, John Battle 125
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon), 15:55.7; 2. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 16:27.8; 3. Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 16:40.9; 4. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 16:41.5; 5. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon), 16:55.2; 6. Benjamin Hersel (Union), 17:00.9; 7. Asher Whitt (Union), 17:25.9; 8. Isaiah Pennington (Union), 17:37.3; 9. Chad Douglas (Union), 17:49.2; 10. Tyler Kiser (Central), 17:50.8
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 17, John Battle 42, Gate City 74
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 18:42.2; 2. Aleah Dorn (Abingdon), 19:56.7; 3. Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 20:36.8; 4. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 21:08.7; 5. Lydia Slemp (Wise County Central), 21:29.4; 6. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 21:58.7; 7. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 22:53.1; 8. Kelli Garrett (Abingdon), 22:59.9; 9. Jayden Sisk (JB), 23:58.2; 10. Haruna Iwata (Abingdon), 24:04
Southwest District
At Lincolnshire Park (Tazewell)
BOYS
Team Scores
Tazewell 27, Virginia High 39, Marion 75, Richlands 78
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 18:18.66; 2. Brett Goss (VHS), 19:10.96; 3. Nick Taylor (Tazewell), 19:53.10; 4. Ambrose Tyson (Tazewell), 19:53.10; 5. Carter Nipper (Graham), 20:40.42; 6. Omar Said (VHS), 20:44.76; 7. Jackson Duty (Tazewell), 20:53.16; 8. Jeremay Salks (Marion), 20:53.72; 9. Jonce Culbertson (Richlands), 21:14.83; 10. Gage Coleman (VHS), 21:22.83.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Virginia High 25, Tazewell 33
Individual Results
1. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 20:15.82; 2. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 21:38.60; 3. Myra Kariuki (VHS), 22:58.32; 4. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 23:27.23; 5. Lucy Tester (VHS), 24:27.26; 6. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 24:31.12; 7. Tori Kariuki (VHS), 24:52.31; 8. Sydney Bonney (VHS), 25:26.74; 9. Rachel White (Graham), 26:43.73; 10. Carrie Humphrey (Richlands), 26:47.38.