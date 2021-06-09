LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon boys finish 2nd in Region 3D track

PREP TRACK & FIELD
Abingdon boys finish second in Region 3D
Isaac Thiessen, Xander Brown, Emily Mays and Makaleigh Jessee had banner days for Abingdon High School on Wednesday at the VHSL Region 3D track and field championships at Christiansburg High School.
Abingdon took the top two spots in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs with Thiessen prevailing in both.
He crossed the finish line in the 1,600 in 4:33.49, with teammate Dylan Phillips following in 4:35.88.
Thiessen won the 3,200 in in 10:08.94 with Jack Bundy of the Falcons finishing second in 10:10.06.
Brown won the 100-meter dash (11.10 seconds) and tied Lord Botetourt’s Jacob Hodnett (23.05 seconds) in the 200-meter dash.
Haynes Carter in the long jump (20-4) and the 4x100 relay team of Jake Puckett, Timmy Jessee, Carter and Brown were triumphant in 44.30 seconds.
Abingdon finished with 100.5 points, trailing winner Lord Botetourt’s total of 146.
Mays won the 100-meter hurdles (16.37 seconds) and 300 hurdles (50.96 seconds) on the girls side, while Jessee was victorious in the 1,600 (5:26.93) and 3,200 (12:04.77).
Abingdon (95) finished behind Christiansburg (120) and William Byrd (109) in the team standings.
The Falcons had 11 females and seven guys qualify for the Class 3 state meet to be held on June 18 at Liberty University.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
State Liners game canceled
Rain forced the Bristol State Liners and Princeton WhistlePigs to cancel their game on Wednesday night at a drenched Hunnicutt Field.
The teams had their game suspended the night before with Bristol holding a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
Bristol (2-2) plays at Burlington tonight and Friday, before returning home Saturday and Sunday against the Kingsport Axmen.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU adds Siena transfer
East Tennessee State has added Siena transfer Jordan King to its roster for the 2021-22 season.
King, a 6-foot guard from Albany, N.Y., averaged 7.4 points in 23.7 minutes in 47 games played (19 starts) the last two seasons for the Saints. He averaged 12.2 points, while leading the Saints with 31 3-pointers last season.