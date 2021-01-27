LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

Abingdon teams in quarantine
The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.
If all goes well, the teams could return in time for the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D tournaments, which begin Feb. 8.
“After a review of the exposure that occurred during the basketball games at Abingdon High School on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 by the Mount Rogers Health District, they issued strict guidance to quarantine for 14 days for those players who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days,” said Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley. “At this point, based on the recommendation that this exposure is a public health risk, we will adhere to the recommendation of a 14 day quarantine.”
Tennessee announces 2021 schedule
On the same day that Tennessee introduced Josh Heupel as its new football coach, the Volunteers released their 2021 football schedule.
Tennessee will open the Heupel era by hosting Bowling Green on Sept. 4. That will be followed by non-conference home games with Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech. The Volunteers will also host South Alabama on Nov. 20.
A visit to Florida on Sept. 25 will open the Southeastern Conference schedule for the Vols. SEC home opponents include South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and Vanderbilt. Other road SEC games include trips to Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky.
Brewer named to Henson Award Watch List
ETSU redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer has been named to the Lou Henson Award Mid-season Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I. The recipient of the award will be announced in April.
Brewer is averaging a team-best 16.8 points per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. Brewer has also totaled 66 rebounds, 23 steals and 20 assists in 13 starts. Brewer was one of five SoCon players to make the list.
SoCon reschedules three ETSU games
The Southern Conference has rescheduled three games for ETSU that had been postponed by issues related to the coronavirus.
ETSU will now visit Wofford on Feb. 1, and host will Chattanooga on Feb. 6. The Buccaneers will travel to Chattanooga in another change on Feb. 15.
The Buccaneers return to action on Saturday by hosting The Citadel at Freedom Hall at 4 p.m.
ETSU signs ‘DayDay’
ETSU has signed Sadaidriene ‘DayDay’ Hall, a 6-5, 200-pound forward from Sulphur Springs, Texas, who has been enrolled in classes this semester and has been granted immediate eligibility.
Hall set the high school record for most rebounds, steals and assists, while scoring over 1,300 points during his career.
Coming out of high school, Hall – who signed with IUPUI – was ranked No. 32 among 2020 players in the state of Texas via TexasBoysBasketball.com, while being pegged No. 35 in the state by Rivals.com.
ETSU postpones games due to COVID-19
The ETSU women’s basketball team has had its home series this weekend with Western Carolina postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within ETSU’s program.
ETSU (3-9, 1-4 SoCon), which was slated to Western Carolina on Friday and Sunday, will now return to action on Feb. 4 at Furman. No makeup dates have been announced for the two games with the Catamounts.
ETSU releases baseball schedule
East Tennessee State will open its 2021 baseball season by hosting Northern Kentucky on Feb. 19.
In addition to the Southern Conference slate, which features 10 three-game series, the non-league schedule includes a trio of Power-5 opponents in Virginia Tech – which includes Tennessee High’s graduate Gavin Cross – Clemson and Tennessee.
Joe Pennucci enters his fourth season with the Buccaneers, having gone 12-3 last year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former ETSU pitcher Landon Knack was chosen in the second round of the Major League Draft last June.
Billings wins twice for King
BRISTOL, Tenn. - The King University men’s wrestling team defeated Emmanuel 43-3 on Wednesday night before falling to Lander 27-18 and Averett 31-16.
Rylee Billings, who continues to be ranked among the top NCAA Division II wrestlers in his weight class, picked up a couple of wins for the Tornado.