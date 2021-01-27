LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

PREP BASKETBALL

Abingdon teams in quarantine

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

If all goes well, the teams could return in time for the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D tournaments, which begin Feb. 8.

“After a review of the exposure that occurred during the basketball games at Abingdon High School on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 by the Mount Rogers Health District, they issued strict guidance to quarantine for 14 days for those players who have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days,” said Abingdon principal B.J. Lasley. “At this point, based on the recommendation that this exposure is a public health risk, we will adhere to the recommendation of a 14 day quarantine.”