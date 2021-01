LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLBrewer named to Henson Award Watch ListETSU redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer has been named to the Lou Henson Award Mid-season Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I. The recipient of the award will be announced in April.Brewer is averaging a team-best 16.8 points per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. Brewer has also totaled 66 rebounds, 23 steals and 20 assists in 13 starts. Brewer was one of five SoCon players to make the list.SoCon reschedules three ETSU gamesThe Southern Conference has rescheduled three games for ETSU that had been postponed by issues related to the coronavirus.ETSU will now visit Wofford on Feb. 1, and host will Chattanooga on Feb. 6. The Buccaneers will travel to Chattanooga in another change on Feb. 15.The Buccaneers return to action on Saturday by hosting The Citadel at Freedom Hall at 4 p.m.ETSU signs ‘DayDay’ETSU has signed Sadaidriene ‘DayDay’ Hall, a 6-5, 200-pound forward from Sulphur Springs, Texas, who has been enrolled in classes this semester and has been granted immediate eligibility.Hall set the high school record for most rebounds, steals and assists, while scoring over 1,300 points during his career.Coming out of high school, Hall – who signed with IUPUI – was ranked No. 32 among 2020 players in the state of Texas via TexasBoysBasketball.com , while being pegged No. 35 in the state by Rivals.com