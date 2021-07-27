Living the dream: Jennings didn’t get drafted, but still found his way to the NBA

“He was one of my favorite teammates,” said Josh Grant, who played with Jennings both in Golden State and overseas. “There is no question Keith had a big heart. He was one of the most competitive people I have known. The thing that made Keith such a good player was his intelligence. He learned from a young age how to use his size to his advantage. … He was so used to being the smaller guy that he capitalized on it.

“The second thing that made him the player he was was his ability to be going full speed, but to always be under control. He was never out of control. He could stop on a dime at any time, change direction at any time during a move, and it didn’t matter how fast he was going. … His size made people look at him as the underdog, but I’m not sure he ever thought of himself as an underdog. He just wanted to win, and would find ways to do it, which leads to the third reason he was so good – he had a lot of confidence in himself.”

The balance of Mister’s career was spent starring in leagues in Spain, France, Turkey and Russia as he won French League MVP honors in 1999 for Le Mans.

“Overseas presents a wonderful opportunity to broaden your basketball skills,” Jennings said. “You play well overseas, the NBA notices and you can still get back over. … Having played in the NBA, it’s easier to get jobs over there after that.”