BRISTOL, Tenn. - Abby Littleton is seemingly a blur of motion on the pitch and shows no signs of fear for the Tennessee High girls soccer team. Thank dad for that.

"I feel like growing up my dad always taught me to just be physical and just take things," she said. "Being the only child he kind of had no sons so I am kind of the tough one out there."

She displayed that tenacity on a muggy Thursday evening at the Stone Castle, scoring two goals and playing solid defense in the Vikings' 3-0 non-conference victory over Daniel Boone.

"I try my best to be a leader out there on the field and help my team do what is best for them and best overall in general," said Littleton, a senior, who scored with a header off a terrific corner kick from Ary Patterson with 2:14 left in the opening half to put the Vikings on top 1-0 going into the break.

"It is more of a face-plant, but header it is," she added, with a smile.

Littleton and Patterson scored a goal apiece after the break as the Vikings improved to 4-2 on the season. The Trailblazers, which dropped to 3-1, was led by Kassie Estep, who has committed to East Tennessee State.

"I thought it was a tidy match for us. They are a good team. I thought they would get athletes all over the field," Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. "The first half we just weren't hitting. We had some good opportunities, but we just couldn't get that final pass and when we did we just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"That second half I think we came out with a little more purpose, ended up getting two quick goals and then we were kind of able to relax a little bit and finish up the match there."

A scoreless tie was broken when the left-footed Patterson placed a corner kick perfectly in front of the net, where Littleton used her face to put the ball past Daniel Boone goalkeeper Tabby Marburger.

"[Ary] is a champ. She takes a great set-piece for us," Mooney said. "It was nice and tight and I have been yelling at Abby to get in more and get in the mix and she did a great job of getting her head on it."

The message at halftime was simply to keep attacking, which is never a problem for players like Littleton in what was a physical match with bodies all over the pitch at times.

"I have got a bunch of [players] I am glad to have, but definitely Abby is one of them for sure," Mooney said. "Abby is aggressive, she is fast, she is not afraid to take people on...It is a physical game so you either push people around or get pushed around a lot of times."

Tennessee High listened, scoring a pair of goals in just over a minute to take a 3-0 lead with nearly 30 minutes left to play. The Vikings had faced Daniel Boone in the preseason, playing to a 2-2 tie in that one.

"That is what I told them at halftime. The game is kind of teetering right now, it could go either way," Mooney said. "They could get a goal and suddenly get momentum and the game is tied up. I told them good teams go out and take control of the match and I thought we did that in the second half."

Patterson, who has scored in each of Tennessee High's four wins, started the spurt for the Vikings, getting away from the midfield pack, dribbling downfield and pushing the ball past Marburger in the right corner of the net for her eighth goal of the season.

"She is amazing. I love her. She is great," said Littleton, whose Vikings lost nine seniors to graduation, but still have plenty of veteran leadership on the pitch. "We have been playing for quite a while and practicing together helps us build not only the relationship on the field, but also the relationship within ourselves, friendship-wise and our overall being."

It was Littleton again just over a minute later, putting in a crossing pass into the net past Marbarger on the left side of the net. She was also a blur on defense until finally leaving the pitch late with a gimpy ankle.

"I just want to help out my team," Littleton said. "I am playing for my team and playing for my coach. I want to do good for everyone and do my best."

When Daniel Boone did get shot opportunities, it was senior goalkeeper Chloe Shelley to the rescue, doing her part to fill the large shoes of graduated four-year starter Bridget Flaherty. She made a pair of terrific diving stops on potential goals and a leaping Shelley also made a one-hand deflection of a Daniel Boone shot late in the match to preserve the shutout.

"She is amazing," Littleton said. "Because we lost Bridget last year someone had to step up and it was Chloe. I am super thankful that she did because if it wasn't for her we would have no one and who could stop those shots."

Mooney has been pleased with the Vikings, which advanced to the Class 2A substate round last season, falling on penalty kicks at Seymour. Despite the loss of all those seniors, two of whom are playing at the college level, Tennessee High has recorded wins over District 1-2A foe Elizabethton, Daniel Boone and a pair of teams in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg last weekend.

Tennessee High's lone setbacks have been to Knox Central, also in Gatlinburg, and a hard-fought 2-0 decision to Greeneville on Tuesday.

"I feel like we are playing pretty well right now," Mooney said. "We have got a long ways to go, but I like where we are. We have got some dynamic players and we are understanding what to do in the back."