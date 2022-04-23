 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Littleford leads Sullivan East to two wins

  • 0
se

Cassie Littleford had a big day at the Tiny Day Tournament in Greeneville, Tennessee, as Sullivan East High School’s softball team won a pair of games on Saturday.

Littleford had two hits and scored two runs in a 7-6 victory over South Greene and followed that up by rapping out three hits and driving in a run in a 16-2 crushing of Cherokee.

Jayla Vance (three RBIs) and Karlee Miller (two hits) also fared well against South Greene as the Patriots built a 7-0 lead and then held on the rest of the way.

There was no drama in the game with Cherokee as East pounded out 20 hits. Abby Lacey (two hits, four runs), Keelye Fields (two hits, four RBIs), Tori Leonard (two hits, two RBIs), Carly Bradford (two RBIs) and Katie Botts (two hits, two RBIs) led the way with Botts pitching a four-hitter to get the win in the circle.

East (10-17-1) plays again today after going unbeaten in pool play.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 19

Prep Roundup for April 19

Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…

Prep Roundup for April 21

Prep Roundup for April 21

Freshman Mackenzie Hood went 6-for-6 with six RBIs and was the winning pitcher in relief as Rye Cove outlasted J.I. Burton for a 20-14 softbal…

Prep Roundup for April 20

Prep Roundup for April 20

Kaylie Hughes drove in Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

Prep Roundup for April 16

Prep Roundup for April 16

Braelynn Strouth, Claudia Stanley and Maddie Fleming homered as Ridgeview rolled to a 10-0 win over Belfrey on Saturday in the title game of t…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts