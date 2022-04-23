Littleford leads Sullivan East to two wins

Cassie Littleford had a big day at the Tiny Day Tournament in Greeneville, Tennessee, as Sullivan East High School’s softball team won a pair of games on Saturday.

Littleford had two hits and scored two runs in a 7-6 victory over South Greene and followed that up by rapping out three hits and driving in a run in a 16-2 crushing of Cherokee.

Jayla Vance (three RBIs) and Karlee Miller (two hits) also fared well against South Greene as the Patriots built a 7-0 lead and then held on the rest of the way.

There was no drama in the game with Cherokee as East pounded out 20 hits. Abby Lacey (two hits, four runs), Keelye Fields (two hits, four RBIs), Tori Leonard (two hits, two RBIs), Carly Bradford (two RBIs) and Katie Botts (two hits, two RBIs) led the way with Botts pitching a four-hitter to get the win in the circle.

East (10-17-1) plays again today after going unbeaten in pool play.