LITTLE LEAGUE: Washington County falls in state

Host team Washington County dropped a 13-1 decision to Central Accomack Saturday afternoon in the winner’s bracket round of the Virginia State junior league softball tournament.
In the other winner’s bracket game, Chesterfield blanked Woodstock-Edinburg 7-0. Chesterfield faces Central Accomack today at 2 in the semifinals.
In loser’s bracket action Saturday, Western Branch edged McLean 2-1 and Gordonsville took a 7-0 decision over Richmond County. Woodstock-Edinburg will face Gordonsville this morning at 9, with the game between Washington County and Western Branch to follow. Those winners play at 4:30.
In the major division softball tournament at Coeburn on Saturday, Richlands defeated Botetourt and Western Branch in the loser’s bracket while Abingdon won its loser’s bracket contest over Warwick-Phoebus. Richland and Abingdon will meet this morning at 9.
Host Coeburn posted a 6-4 loser’s bracket victory against Central Accomack to set up a contest against Richmond County today at 11.
In baseball, Richlands is the site of the 8-10 state tournament.
In Friday’s opening round, Abingdon fell 16-0 against Fort Hunt, Ridgeview lost 15-5 against Louisa and Tazewell dropped a 10-0 decision to Virginia Beach.
The senior state baseball tournament will begin July 15 in Coeburn and Wise, with the junior league state baseball tournament following on July 21 in Castlewood.