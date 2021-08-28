LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Coeburn’s Rutherford wins HR Derby

Brooklyn Rutherford from Coeburn, Virginia, won the T-Mobile Little League Softball Home Run Derby on Aug. 24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the event will be featured on an ESPN telecast today at 1 p.m.
Rutherford beat Cadence Beck (Arizona), Isabella Dodson (Michigan), Jeweliana Farmer (Ohio), Petra Hunt (New York), Leah Loney (Iowa), Jaslene Ramirez (New Mexico) and Addison Yendrey (Texas) in the finals after previously advancing through regional competition.
