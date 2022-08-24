Little adds Little League Classic duties to MLB All-Star game honors

Will Little umpired a Major League Baseball game Sunday night, but there were moments when it seemed he was playing Little League beside a creek at Johnson City Major League.

Little was behind the plate for MLB’s fifth annual Little League Classic at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where most of the 2,467 fans in attendance for the Baltimore Orioles-Boston Red Sox game were Little League players.

Little, who had worked his first MLB All-Star game six weeks earlier in Los Angeles, drove from Baltimore to Williamsport Saturday night and began his day at the Little League facilities, where he met most of the umpires and former president George W. Bush. Little was disappointed he didn’t get to slide down the hill where you see smiling children every five minutes on ESPN this time of year due to a rainstorm, but it was quite the day nonetheless.

“It’s definitely up there, right,” said Little, who played baseball at Science Hill and Milligan University. “I worked my first All-Star game this year. So that’s certainly really special. And then to be lucky to work that event in Williamsport ... those events are few and far between. And then I got to meet former president Bush.

“Anytime you get to meet the former President of the United States, it’s something pretty special. And it was in a setting in our locker room, you know, and actually get to have a little bit of conversation.”

Bush asked Little where he was from, noting his Appalachian accent.

Little’s introduction to Little League Baseball wasn’t nearly as auspicious. He was a 9-year-old facing 12-year-old pitcher Aubrayo Frankin, who went on to play 11 years in the NFL as a defensive linemen.

“It was maybe my first game and we played Coca-Cola and Aubrayo Franklin was pitching,” Little said. “And of course, he was 12 and I’m nine, and he could sling it. And he hit me in the hand.”

Little feared his hand was broken. It wasn’t, but his heart might’ve skipped a beat or two.

“Aubrayo was huge,” Little said. “And, of course, I’m not that big of a guy now, but especially when I was nine. And he stood upon that mound and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But then he turned around and would come up to bat and hit ‘em over in the Dairy Queen parking lot across Market Street.”

Little visits with Johnson City Major Little League fixtures John Mashburn and Billy Hutton in the offseason. Mashburn has umpired the Little League World Series, and Little noted how even in recent years, Mashburn will leave a meal at the Cottage and go drag the infield after a rain shower.

“John Mashburn is a good friend,” Little said. “He makes homemade apple butter for me every year and I try to keep him up to date with some of our MLB swag and he can sport it around. He’s dedicated so much of his time for free.

“I remember John umpiring me when I played Little League. He was a staple there as one of the umpires but I didn’t get reconnected with him until after I started umpiring in the minor leagues.”

The 38-year-old Little worked his first postseason assignment, the American League Wild Card Game, in 2016. He was umpiring at first base when Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run. He has ranked in the Top 10 for strike zone accuracy.

His reputation preceded him when he happily met with the Little League umpires Sunday afternoon in Williamsport,

“They knew who I was when I introduced myself,” Little said. “But I didn’t want it to be about me. I mean, that whole experience is completely about them.

“I met one of the young ladies that was selected to work this year. Her husband was selected back in 2018 to work the Little League World Series and she was selected this year. And I think they’ve become the first husband-wife duo to work in Williamsport.”

Little visited umpires for approximately an hour. One was from London. He travels 100 miles on the weekend to work a doubleheader one day and a tripleheader the following day – on a volunteer basis.

“So he got selected to work a Little League World Series this year and they flew him over from London,” Little said. “It’s amazing the dedication that these individuals put in just so these kids just like me when I was that age could play a baseball game.”

Little also commended Blountville’s Bryan Horne, who has umpired the LLWS.

Little remembers Tennessee High’s Boodle Clark being a talented player and fondly recalls rallying past King University en route to an Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament title his freshman year at Milligan.

“Will was the ultimate worker, always trying to make himself better,” said Texas Rangers minor league pitching coordinator Danny Clark, who coached Little at Milligan. “He was not the most talented, but no one would out-grind him. I’m very proud of all the Milligan players. A lot of former players have been successful in life. Will is no different. I am so happy for all the accomplishments he is making in the game as well as being a husband and a father. Very proud of him.”

Little began his minor league umpiring career in Bristol in 2006. Having called only collegiate wood-bat league and Babe Ruth League games previously, he filled in for an injured umpire.

The following year he began working with a minor league contract, officially beginning his professional career in 2007 at a Greeneville Astros game.

He brushes with greatness on a nightly basis, sometimes practically nose to nose. It’s a rewarding life on numerous levels, but he said it requires a “phenomenal” wife (Katy), especially when you have sons that are five (Liam), four (Boone) and two (Beckham) years of age.

“They were in Atlanta last week,” Little said. “I was there for four games and they came down for the full four-game series. I’ve been to Cincinnati twice this year and they came up both times.”

They also traveled to Los Angeles for the All-Star game.

“The All-Star event is probably the only event that we work in which the family has a true experience that Major League Baseball puts on for them,” Little said. “It really is about the families getting to be a part of all that, and they put on a really good show in Los Angeles for the families. I wasn’t sure how having a 2-, 4- and 5-year-old would shake out for them, but they had more stuff for them to do than I could have imagined.”

There were small indoor fields for wiffle ball, hitting off tees or pitchers, being clocked running the bases and freebies galore.

“My boys loved it,” Little said. “It was unbelievable.”

They don’t, however, love waking up to discover that dad’s already gone again, flying toward another MLB ballpark. Little had a rare day at home Monday and was headed for the airport before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“They’re starting to show their signs of frustration, sadness – all the emotions or whatever that goes with their age,” he said, “and wanting me to stay here and not understanding why I have to keep leaving. But they do know I’m going to work more baseball games and they can flip the TV on at night. They’ll ask Katy, ‘Find dad. Turn the game on.’

Little was home three days in a 65-day stretch at one point this season, and two of those days were from noon until 6 a.m.

“It’s really tough at times,” Little said. ‘Katy took a picture the other night. I was working a game somewhere on TV, and she took a picture and they’re all right up against the television on the little ottoman, trying to find me and point me out on the TV.”

Former MLB umpire Dale Ford, who still umpires high school baseball in Northeast Tennessee, introduced Little to umpiring.

“The games that got me really ignited into umpiring were with Dale Ford working the Southern Collegiate Baseball League,” Little said. “Once I worked some of those games with Dale, I fell in love with it.”

Understandably, Little was most excited about visiting with the Little League umpires in Williamsport.

“But it was still really neat to see all the kids at the game,” Little said. “I mean, look, a 12-year-old playing baseball, they’re so innocent and having so much fun. To have that childhood type love for the game, it was really cool to see. It draws you back to when you were a child.”