Let the games begin - Arby's Classic tips Tuesday

It all starts Tuesday at 1 p.m. and ends on Saturday night a little after 8.

The Arby’s Classic is back for its 39th season and the basketballs will be bouncing all week long at Viking Hall.

Six games highlight today’s schedule, starting with one of five local teams, Gate City, opening the festivities against Christ School, which is one of three unbeaten teams and one of four past winners in the field.

Here are a few facts to know for in each of the first 11 games of the Arby’s Classic over the next two days, with a few comments from tournament director Richard Ensor, who creates the brackets that make the tournament such a popular event.

“Sometimes it is a hassle trying to get the right teams because I sort of like to rank the teams and put them in different brackets,” he said. “I don’t want two from the state in the same bracket. This year we have got three North Carolina teams and then we have got two from Georgia so it is just trying to match the brackets out evenly.

“For the visiting teams I already have the day and time set. The [local] coaches come in and they draw to see who they are going to play. There is nothing we can do about who is playing who.”

Tuesday Games

Game 1: Gate City (3-2, Gate City, Virginia) vs. Christ School (14-0, Arden, North Carolina): One of four past champions in the field, winning it in 2011, the Greenies have three Division I commits — Anthony Robinson (South Florida), Bryson Cokley (Wake Forest) and Emmanuel Richards (Longwood) and three more could be in the near future. Gate City has never won the event, but may have had the most exciting player in Mac McClung, who helped fill Viking Hall to the rafters in 2017.

“[Christ School] won it in 2011. They were really good and this year they are really good. They are undefeated, they are [14-0],” Ensor said. “They have got a junior (Bryson Cokley) who is really good that has already committed to Wake Forest and they have some bigs that are pretty good. They are a legitimate team this year.”

Game 2: Webb (9-4, Knoxville, Tennessee) vs. Tabernacle Baptist (Freeport, Bahamas, n/a): Webb joins Fulton as the two Knoxville schools in the field. Bearden is the lone Knoxville school to win the Arby’s Classic, claiming the title in 2018. Webb has won four straight, including a win over 2019 Arby’s Classic champion Mountain Brook, Alabama Tabernacle, which was scheduled to arrive in Bristol on Saturday, has appeared in every Arby’s Classic since placing fifth in 1999.

Game 3: Tennessee High (11-2, Bristol, Tennessee) vs. Norcross (10-0, Norcross, Georgia): After a 10-0 start to the season, the Vikings went 1-2 in Orlando last week, winning by three at the buzzer against the defending 7A (Cullman) Alabama champs and losing by one in the finale. The unbeaten Blue Devils won the 7A title last year in Georgia, defeating Berkmar, which finished second to Long Island Lutheran in last year’s Arby’s Classic. Georgia commit Lamariyon Jordan is the headliner for Norcross.

“Norcross is always one of the premier teams in Georgia, they are always good,” Ensor said. “That should be a good game if the nerves don’t get to Tennessee High. They haven’t played against anybody that good yet.”

Game 4: West Catholic Prep (1-4, Philadelphia) vs. Madison-Ridgeland (15-4, Madison, Mississippi): West Catholic is tied for the fewest games played in the field, while the Golden Patriots have played the most. Ole Miss commit Josh Hubbard is currently third on the all-time scoring list in Mississippi. A Mississippi school has never won the Arby’s Classic. West Catholic Prep, with the unique nickname, the Burrs, are led by 6’5 senior guard Zion Stanford, who will play next at Temple.

“That is going to be a heck of a game because Madison-Ridgeland has got [Hubbard], he is 5’11 and he is a dunking machine. He is averaging about 30 points a game,” Ensor said. “His coach said he could pull up from 30 feet and just bury it. He is something to watch so that is going to be a good game.”

Game 5: Greeneville (5-5, Greeneville, Tennessee) vs. Trinity (8-2, Louisville, Kentucky): The Greene Devils are the two-time defending Class 3 state champions in Tennessee, but the star of those teams, Ja’Kobi Gillespie is now playing at Belmont. Trinity, which won the 2016 Arby’s Classic, are led by former Washington College Academy (Limestone) head coach Mike Szabo, and is annually one of the best programs in Kentucky, winning state titles in 2012 and 2019.

Game 6: Myers Park (6-3, Charlotte, North Carolina) vs. Fulton (11-1, Knoxville, Tennessee): Myers Park has been waiting a long time to finally make its Arby’s Classic debut, having to drop out of the event just days before it began last year due to COVID issues. Junior Sir Mohammed is the headliner for Myers Park, which has the largest school enrollment in the field with 3,800 students. Fulton, which advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals last season, has one loss this season by two points.

“[Fulton] is really good, that is going to be a heck of a matchup with them and Myers Park,” Ensor said. “They were final four last year in the state and they have got everybody back. They are going to be a really good team to watch.

Wednesday Games

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2: One team’s Arby’s Classic experience will end after this one.

Game 8: Gate City-Christ School winner vs. Pace Academy (6-2, Atlanta): Baring an upset, it will be Christ School vs. Pace Academy, which will be a fun 4 p.m. game. Pace Academy, which has already been to London for a tournament this season, has a young, but talented team, with two juniors and two sophomores receiving interest from Division I programs. Pace has won nine state championships, and Sharman White has been a two-time national coach of the year for the Knights.

“Pace Academy out of Georgia is really good,” Ensor said. “They went to London here recently and they lost two games, but they lost to Mater Dei out of California, which is a premier team out there, and they lost to Christ the King out of New York by three or four points. They are really good.”

Game 9: Westminister (7-2, Fort Lauderdale, Florida) vs. Twin Springs (3-2, Nickelsville, Virginia): Twin Springs, which was a late addition to the Arby’s Classic last year, is the smallest school in the field with 186 students. Bradley Owens and Connor Lane are a talented duo for the Titans. Westminister, which won consecutive state titles from 2017-19, is led by Alex Lloyd, who considered one of the top sophomores in the nation. Senior Jaylen Carey is the brother of Washington Wizards’ Vernon Carey.

“Westminister is a big team,” Ensor said. “They are going to average probably 6-5, 6-6 all the way across.”

Game 10: Dobyns-Bennett (8-6, Kingsport, Tennessee) vs. North Mecklenburg (9-0, Huntersville, North Carolina): Dobyns-Bennett won the Class 4 state title last season, while the Vikings reached the 4A final four in North Carolina. D-B won the Arby’s Classic in 1988 and 1992. North Mecklenburg, which won the Arby’s Classic in 2014 and 2017, is led by Isaiah Evans, one of the top juniors in the nation, who is being recruited by nearly everyone, including Kansas, Florida State, LSU and Tennessee.

“You can also never count out North Mecklenburg,” Ensor said.

Game 11: Webb-Tabernacle Baptist winner vs. St. Francis Prep (5-1, Queens, New York): St, Francis will look to become the second straight New York state team to win the Arby’s Classic. The Terriers have won the last two CHSSAA Brooklyn Queens division championships and won the prestigious Kreul Classic last year. St. Francis, which had a pair of NBA brothers in the early 1960s, are led by Marist commit Joseph Pascarelli. Head coach Jimmy Lynch is an alumnus of St. Francis.

***

The Arby’s Classic will continue through Saturday. A slam dunk contest will be held Friday and the Fun Factory 3-point contest is slated for Saturday.