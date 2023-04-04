The bats were alive at Tod Houston Field as the Vikings banged out 12 hits and took an 18-9 lead after three innings before finishing off the Trailblaziers 21-11 in five on Wednesday night.

Ashton Leonard had a grand slam, two doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored for the Vikings (12-1). Evan Mutter had two hits and scored four runs, Andrew Dingus tallied three doubles, three RBIs and scored four runs and Gage Graziano added three RBIs. Kaden Feathers relieved Graziano in the second to pick up the win.

Chandler Justice paced Daniel Boone with three hits.

John Battle 13, Gate City 3

Elijah Childress had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs and Ryan Mix doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Trojans to a Mountain 7 District home win over the Blue Devils. Jackson Gayle, Caleb Lockhart and Gavin Ratliff scored two runs each and drove in two runs.

Noah Sills worked five innings of three-hit ball to pick up the win.

Gate City was paced by Eli McMurray, Zack Depriest and Jude Crawford with a hit apiece.

J.I. Burton 9, Ridgeview 0

Miguel Madrigal had three hits and Noa Godsey had two hits, two RBIs and allowed just three hits in seven innings on the mound in the Raiders' non-district home win over the Wolfpack.

Godsey also struck out seven batters on the mound. Dauntae Keys had two hits and Bryson Keys drove in two runs.

Koda Counts, Blake Baker and Austin Rose had hits for the Wolfpack.

Union 14, Rye Cove 0

Cole Chandler had four hits, including a triple, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Bears to a non-district home rout of the Eagles.

Braxton Bunch had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three more. Espn Evans tallied two RBIs and two runs scored. Aidan Lane had two hits for the Bears.

Austin Stidham picked up the win for Union, which used three pitchers that allowed just four hits.

Rural Retreat 13, Marion 10

Noah Bandrimer had four hits and three RBIs for Rural Retreat, which scored 10 fifth inning runs to earn a home win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Justin Gilman added three hits and three RBIs, and Brody Childers and Kaiden Atkinson had two hits each for the Indians (6-2). Caleb Roberts picked up the win in relief.

Marion, which scored eight runs in the fourth, was paced by Carter Sayers, who had two hits, including a home run. Reid Osborne and Mason Pugh had two hits each.

SOFTBALL

Lafayette (Ky.) 8, Eastside 2

Taylor Clay and Jada Jordan had two hits each in the Spartans' loss to the Generals in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jordan drove in Eastside's lone runs, which tied the score at 2-2 after one inning. Braelyn Hall took the loss for the Spartans.

Lee High 12, J.I. Burton 5

Terri Bishop had three hits and Brooklyn Middleton drove in three runs in the Generals' non-district road win over J.I. Burton.

Chloe Bledsoe had two runs and Chloe Calton pitched the five innings to pick up the win.

Jordan Mooney led J.I. Burton with four hits. Kari Durham had two hits and two RBIs, while Savannah Adams homered in the loss.

Buffalo Academy (N.Y.) 10, Virginia High 9

Aidan James had three hits and Carrie Patrick and Paizley Corvin added two apiece in the Bearcats' heartbreaking loss in a tournament in Pigeon Forge.

Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, located in Buffalo, N.Y., pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Gabbie Petroski, who had four of their 15 hits in the game.

Virginia High finished with 11 hits. Anna Stacy took the loss in the circle.

West Ridge 4, Sullivan East 3

Madison Chapman and Natalie Moore had three singles apiece and Lacey Fugate added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs in the Wolves' close win over the Patriots.

Miranda Henley picked up the win for West Ridge, while Victoria Browder got the save.

Keelye Fields hit a three-run home run for Sullivan East in the third. Jayla Vance singled and scored, while Katie Botts singled and took the loss in the circle.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 6, Wise County Central 1

Pickett Johnson scored three goals and dished out an assist in a 6-1 Mountain 7 District win over Wise County Central on Tuesday night.

Elliot Waters, Caleb Denton and Isaac Robins also scored for Abingdon. Peyton Vestal had two assists, while Mason Sollien and Ronan Quigley had one apiece.

GIRLS TENNIS

John Battle 8, Union 0

Union dropped a Mountain 7 District match to the Trojans, but Madi White and Marissa Mullins did win their doubles exhibition match.