BRISTOL, Va. – A couple of pitchers from Lehigh University produced some of the highlights in the latest victory for the Bristol State Liners.

Shane O’Neill got the win on the mound and Anthony Gonzalez notched the save as Bristol recorded a 7-6 Appalachian League triumph over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Sunday evening at DeVault Stadium.

The teammates from the Patriot League school in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, were all smiles in the immediate aftermath.

“That was pretty awesome,” O’Neill said. “Our coach [Sean Leary] is going to love that back home.”

O’Neill provided the game’s most memorable and momentum-shifting sequence.

After the State Liners (7-5) crossed the plate twice to knot the score at five runs apiece in the bottom of the fifth inning, the reliever promptly struck out the side in order in the top of the sixth inning.

The right-hander from Morristown, New Jersey, needed just 12 pitches to freeze Tommy Walker (Appalachian State), Kevin Blowers (Princeton) and Sam Gates (George Washington) looking.

“[Pitching] Coach [Ted] Power talked me down a little bit [between innings],” O’Neill said. “I had to trust my defense behind me. I just attacked, threw it down the middle and tried to get outs.”

Those consecutive Ks turned out to be the turning point in the game.

“It was a huge moment for him and a huge moment for the team,” said Bristol outfielder Aiden Heberlie. “Everybody got up after that.”

Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg agreed with that assessment.

“It set the table for us,” the skipper said.

Heberlie doubled to begin the sixth inning and later scored the tiebreaking run on a balk.

“The team stayed with it,” Heberlie said. “We knew today was only a seven-inning game, so we had to make a move soon and started putting at-bats together late in the game and came out with a win.”

Heberlie, who recently competed his first season with the Southeastern Conference’s Missouri Tigers, went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored on Sunday to raise his batting average to .412 and his on-base percentage to .583.

“I was seeing the ball well,” Heberlie said. “I had a bad day[Saturday], but wiped it and came out today and trusted myself and trusted my teammates. My teammates put me in great positions all day to make plays.”

David Boisvert (Duke) of the Sock Puppets committed the balk that allowed Heberlie to score the go-ahead run.

“I was [surprised],” Heberlie said. “I didn’t see it with my own eyes, but I heard the umpire yell balk and walked home.”

Heberlie also made a nice snag in right field for the second out of the top of the seventh inning to aid Gonzalez, who nailed down his first Appy League save.

Cade Davis (George Washington), O’Neill and Gonzalez combined to toss a five-hitter for the State Liners.

O’Neill has a 7.04 ERA, but is 2-0 already.

He crafted a 3-1 record and 3.81 ERA in 17 outings this past season at Lehigh and the winning ways have continued in the Appy League.

“I’m having fun,” O’Neill said. “We face great competition and I am only going to improve my game facing some of the best hitters.”

Bristol erased 3-0 and 5-3 deficits on Sunday. That came a day after the State Liners didn’t have their first hit until the fifth inning, but rallied past the Sock Puppets (7-5) for a 7-5 win.

“That’s kind of been our M.O. so far,” Kinneberg said. “We keep battling. That’s a great sign that the guys are still in it.”

The .298 team batting average belonging to the State Liners is currently tops in the 10-team Appalachian League.

“This team’s amazing,” O’Neill said. “We never stop hitting and keep winning. What’s not to love?”

NOTES: Recent Lebanon High School graduate and Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee Seth Buchanan started at second base for the State Liners and went 1-for-3 with a single, walk and run scored. … Nick Arias (Grand Canyon) and Easton Rulli (Utah) each had two RBIs, while Jordan Austin (Indiana State) supplied two hits for the winners. … Bristol finished with a 3-1 record this season against the Sock Puppets. … Each Bristol rally on Sunday seemed to coincide with a chicken bawk sound effect used by Bristol public address announcer Dave Rudd. … Evan Appelwick (Miami of Ohio) hit a two-run homer for Burlington, while Koby Kropf (South Carolina-Upstate) collected two hits. … After Monday’s off day, the State Liners host the Greeneville Flyboys (5-7) on Tuesday and Wednesday.